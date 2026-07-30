Commonwealth Games 2026, LIVE UPDATES Day 8: Neeraj Chopra takes centre stage as India hunt more medals in Glasgow

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Neeraj Chopra will start his Commonwealth Games campaign today.

CWG 2026 LIVE UPDATES, Day 8: India will look to add further medals to their Commonwealth Games 2026 tally on Day 8 in Glasgow, with a packed schedule across athletics, weightlifting, cycling and lawn bowls. Neeraj Chopra headlines the early action as he begins his men's javelin campaign in qualification alongside Rohit Yadav and Yash Vir Singh. Tejaswin Shankar resumes his decathlon challenge, while Animesh Kujur will later feature in the men's 200m semifinals. Medal opportunities arrive in the evening through Martina Devi Maibam and Lovepreet Singh in weightlifting, before Tajinderpal Singh Toor, Samardeep Singh Gill, Parul Chaudhary, and India's discus throwers take centre stage in athletics.

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