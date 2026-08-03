What India’s 39-medal Glasgow Games really mean: Historic highs, familiar flaws and the road to Ahmedabad 2030

Heading into the Glasgow Commonwealth Games, India had two streaks to protect: a top-five finish and at least 50 medals, benchmarks the country had maintained at every edition since 2002. At a heavily downsized Games, where several of India's strongest medal-winning sports were absent, both goals looked under serious threat. Indian boxer Jaismine Lamboria and other athletes during the closing ceremony of the 23rd Commonwealth Games (CWG), at OVO Hydro (PTI)

When the curtain came down after 11 days of competition, India returned with 39 medals (13 gold, 17 silver, 9 bronze) and finished fourth in the medals table. The top-five streak survived, but the 50-medal run did not. On paper, it looked like a step backwards from Birmingham's 61 medals four years ago. The numbers, however, tell a different story.

India sent 122 athletes to Glasgow compared to 210 in Birmingham. As many as 31 per cent of the contingent returned with medals, marginally better than Birmingham's conversion rate of 29 per cent. The campaign was smaller, expectations were lower and medal opportunities fewer. Yet Glasgow still offered valuable clues about where Indian sport stands four years before hosting the Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad.

ALSO READ: Goodbye Glasgow, hello Ahmedabad: Neeraj Chopra, PT Usha receive CWG flag as India begins road to 2030

A stronger athlete pipeline is beginning to emerge Perhaps the biggest takeaway from Glasgow was not the medal tally, but the emergence of a broader group of athletes capable of winning consistently.

Athletics improved despite fielding a smaller contingent. India won 10 medals, five silver and five bronze, from 32 athletes, compared to eight medals from a 37-member squad in Birmingham.

Neeraj Chopra missed out on a second Commonwealth Games gold, but his silver perhaps carried a bigger message. Years of excellence have inspired the next generation, reflected in Yash Vir Singh joining him on the javelin podium. Tejaswin Shankar battled injury to become India's first Commonwealth Games decathlon medallist, while Gulveer Singh scripted history by becoming the first Indian athlete to win two medals in a single edition.