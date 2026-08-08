Who is NFL's highest-paid running back in 2026? Top five biggest contracts ranked

That deal puts Gibbs' average annual earnings for the 2026 season at approximately $22.5 million.

The 24-year-old reset the RB market by signing a three-year, $67.5 million extension with $51.5 million guaranteed, per ESPN.

The title of the NFL's highest-paid running back now belongs to Detroit Lions star Jahmyr Gibbs.

So, who claims the top spot among the NFL's highest-paid running backs in 2026?

Massive new contracts for Atlanta Falcons standout Bijan Robinson and Detroit Lions star Jahmyr Gibbs have reset the market, signaling that elite running backs are once again commanding premium salaries.

NFL running backs have enjoyed a rewarding offseason, with the league's long-discussed trend of devaluing the position seemingly coming to an end.

Since being selected with the 12th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Gibbs has developed into one of the league's most dynamic offensive playmakers and established himself among the NFL's elite running backs.

Ahead of the 2025 season, Gibbs switched his jersey number from 26 to No. 0 and delivered a spectacular campaign, rushing for 1,223 yards and 13 touchdowns while adding 77 receptions for 616 yards and five receiving scores.

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Others in top five 2. Bijan Robinson (Atlanta Falcons) Bijan Robinson ranks second among the NFL's highest-paid running backs. Earlier this week, the Atlanta Falcons rewarded their star with a three-year, $66.75 million contract extension that can increase to $75 million through incentives.

A Fox Sports report mentioned, the deal includes $51 million in guaranteed money, the third-highest guaranteed total ever awarded to an NFL running back. Gibbs' record-setting extension later eclipsed Robinson's deal to establish a new benchmark for the position.

3. Jonathan Taylor (Indianapolis Colts) After proving himself as one of the NFL's most reliable running backs, Jonathan Taylor was rewarded by the Indianapolis Colts with another lucrative contract.

The franchise signed the star back to a two-year, $44 million extension that includes $39 million in guaranteed money.

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The 27-year-old is coming off another outstanding season in 2025, rushing for 1,585 yards while leading the league with 18 rushing touchdowns.

4. Saquon Barkley (Philadelphia Eagles) Saquon Barkley's move from the New York Giants to the Philadelphia Eagles in free agency helped reshape the running back market and reinforced the value of elite players at the position. Barkley played a pivotal role in Philadelphia's run to victory in Super Bowl LIX over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Following the championship-winning season, the Eagles rewarded Barkley with a two-year, $41.2 million contract extension, including $36 million in guaranteed money.

5. Christian McCaffery (San Francisco 49ers) Christian McCaffrey helped restore the premium value of elite running backs with his exceptional production. His impact was rewarded during the 2024 offseason, when he signed a two-year, $38 million contract extension with the 49ers that included $24 million in guaranteed money.

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In 2019, he became only the third player in NFL history to surpass 1,000 rushing yards and 1,000 receiving yards in the same season.