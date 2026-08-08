Conor McGregor after surgery: 'Comeback season starts now'

UFC star Conor McGregor said his "mindset is unstoppable, unbreakable" as he begins his recovery from knee surgery. HT Image

The 38-year-old fighter suffered an ACL and meniscus injury in his right knee during his comeback fight against Max Holloway on July 11.

On Friday, the Irishman posted an update on Instagram featuring a video of himself at the beach with his leg wrapped in a brace.

"What's up, folks? The Mac is back," he said. "My knee is repaired. Surgery was a success and I'm on the road to recovery.

"That should tell you all you need to know about my mindset. Straight into surgery, knee repaired and on the road. Let's go."

McGregor said he hopes to return to the Octagon by next summer to finish a UFC contract that reportedly has one fight remaining.

Fighting for the first time since 2021, McGregor appeared to sustain the injury when he opened his fight against Holloway at UFC 329 in Las Vegas with a flying kick. The referee stopped the fight after 69 seconds and Holloway won by TKO.

It was the third consecutive defeat for the former champion, who last won a fight in 2020 when he defeated Donald Cerrone by TKO at UFC 246.

"The doubters can keep talking," McGregor wrote on his Instagram post. "I didn't run from the pain. I walked straight into it. Now the real work begins. Comeback season starts now. No shortcuts. No excuses. Just the will to rise again."

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