Chandigarh, Punjab Rural Development Minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond and Revenue Minister Hardeep Singh Mundian were cornered by A MLAs in the Assembly on Friday over different issues. Punjab Assembly: AAP MLA questions minister over non-bidding of panchayat land

Sond was questioned over the non-bidding of a panchayat land, while Mundian was quizzed about a proposed divisional complex in Dera Bassi.

A MLA Manwinder Singh Giaspura said if the rural development minister proves even a single bidding of the 11-acre land in Daulatpur village took place this year, he would resign as an MLA.

During Question Hour of the Assembly, Giaspura, the MLA from Payal, asked Sond whether bidding of the 11-acre panchayat land in Daulatpur village could not be done and what were the reasons for it. He asked whether any accountability would be fixed for this.

In response, Sond said bidding of the Daulatpur land could not be done as the Sarpanch was suspended and the process had to be conducted by appointing an administrator. An administrator has been appointed now, he said.

The department has been reviewing the progress of all such cases every month, and every leasable land is being put through auctions. The lease amount is increased by ₹4,000 per acre every year, he said.

Sond said bidding of the Daulatpur land, too, was conducted on time.

"However, due to the high bid amount, nobody came forward. We held the auction again by reducing the amount by 10 per cent, but there was no response," he said, adding that the bidding will take place again on Friday.

Reacting to the minister's statement, Giaspura said, "If the minister saab proves even a single bidding took place this year, I will resign as an MLA. I am saying this with full responsibility. Will the minister tell me when the bidding was held? The House is not an 'adda' of speaking lies. Only truth should be spoken here."

In another question, A MLA from Rupnagar, Dinesh Chadha, asked whether 800 acres of panchayat land in Bara Phool village has been "fraudulently owned by influential mafia, in connivance with the officers."

The MLA alleged that there has not been any action, such as a vigilance probe, from the department concerned.

When asked if he would take action against employees for the alleged "fraudulent" land transfer, Sond said the Advocate General's opinion will be sought in the matter.

A MLA from Dera Bassi, Kuljit Singh Randhawa, questioned Revenue Minister Hardeep Singh Mundian over the temporary shifting of the Sub-Divisional Magistrate's office to the municipal council's community office.

Mundian assured that the divisional complex in Dera Bassi will be ready soon.

However, Randhawa said, "I would have been satisfied with the reply had I not been following the matter for one and a half years. Dera Bassi is one of the largest assembly constituencies with a population of 15 lakh, yet it still does not have a proper divisional complex. The DSP office is 1.5 kilometres from Dera Bassi, the SDM sits one kilometre away, and the BDO office is 1.5 kilometres away. Also, the tehsil office functions in a 50x50 feet office. It takes one hour for the general public to reach the SDM's office," he said.

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