Tripura SIR of electoral rolls to begin from September 5: Chief electoral officer

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in Tripura will begin on September 5, chief electoral officer (CEO) Brijesh Pandey said on Friday. Officials said that over 3,356 booth-level officers (BLOs) and 375 BLO supervisors would be deployed for the SIR exercise across the state. (Representative photo)

“The SIR process would be undertaken to ensure the electoral rolls are accurate, updated and free from duplication, and to remove the names of those who have moved away, passed away or are otherwise ineligible. The qualifying date for the SIR in Tripura is October 1, while the exercise would begin on September 5 and conclude with the final publication of the electoral roll on December 23,” the CEO said at the Civil Secretariat.

Officials said that over 3,356 booth-level officers (BLOs) and 375 BLO supervisors would be deployed for the SIR exercise across the state.

During the SIR exercise, the BLOs would visit every home from September 15 to October 14 to distribute pre-filled enumeration forms, assist electors in completing them, and collect the forms. The BLOs would visit each house thrice.

Voters would verify the pre-filled particulars in the enumeration form, sign it, and return it to the BLO in due course, he informed.

The draft electoral rolls would be published on October 21, after which claims and objections could be filed until November 20. The final electoral roll would be published on December 23.

Pandey added that the BLOs would carry out the mapping of self and progeny by linking it with the 2005 electoral rolls.

If any person is not satisfied with the decision of the electoral registration officer, they may first appeal to the district magistrate and then file a second appeal with the CEO under Section 24 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, he added.