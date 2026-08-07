MHA proposes higher rank officers for cybercrime probes under IT Act

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has proposed amending the Information Technology (IT) Act to require that cybercrime cases be investigated by police officers above the rank of inspector, according to a parliamentary committee report tabled in the Lok Sabha by BJP lawmaker Satish Kumar Gautam on Friday. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has proposed amending the Information Technology (IT) Act to require that cybercrime cases be investigated by police officers above the rank of inspector.

The proposal has been sent to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) following a recommendation by the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs, which said investigations under the IT Act should be handled by police officers above the rank of inspector to improve the quality and effectiveness of cybercrime probes.

“The Committee also recommends that those officers must be well-versed in all aspects of cybercrime, including digital forensics, cyber laws, investigative techniques, cyber hygiene and incident response as this will help to resolve cybercrimes efficiently and quickly,” the panel said.

At present, Section 78 of the IT Act allows any offence under the law to be investigated by a police officer not below the rank of inspector. The committee has recommended raising this threshold to officers above the rank of inspector.