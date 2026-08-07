'Does SC want everyone to take bullets?': Abhijeet Dipke on top court's 'fear eggs' remark to Mahua

“You are a member of Parliament ? Having taken the plunge into politics, you fear eggs? When our freedom fighters have taken bullets on their chest? These are applications that should not come before this court at all,” a bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and Sheel Nagu remarked while declining to interfere with a Calcutta High Court order directing Mahua to appear before the investigating officer in person.

The Supreme Court refused to entertain the plea, telling Mahua that having "taken the plunge into politics", she could not shy away from appearing before investigators merely because she feared eggs being hurled at her.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke slammed the Supreme Court over its remarks during the hearing of a plea filed by TMC MP Mahua Moitra, who had sought permission to join police interrogation via video conferencing in a case over her allegedly provocative Facebook posts.

Reacting strongly to the remarks, Dipke questioned whether "the Supreme Court now wants everybody to take bullets?"

“When judges of the Supreme Court make such statements against opposition leaders, what hope does that leave for the common person?” he posted on X.

What happened inside the court? Faced with the bench's unwillingness to grant relief, senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, appearing for Mahua, sought permission to withdraw the petition. The Supreme Court dismissed it as withdrawn.

The case stems from an FIR registered in June at Hogalbaria police station in West Bengal's Nadia district on a complaint by BJP leader Hirak Bhattacharya. The complaint accuses Mahua of posting provocative Facebook videos that allegedly hurt religious sentiments and threatened communal harmony. The FIR invokes charges related to promoting enmity between groups, insulting religious beliefs, and making statements conducive to public mischief.

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Dipke on RSS' chief's remarks on protesting students Dipke on Friday welcomed RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's remarks defending Gen Z and urged him to ensure that the BJP leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stops branding protesting students as "anti-nationals."

His remarks came a day after Bhagwat interacted with Gen Z and Gen Alpha during a session at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai, where he said the younger generation has the right to protest over genuine issues and should not be labelled anti-national.

Speaking to ANI, Dipke said, "The most significant statement made by Mohan Bhagwat yesterday was that Gen Z should not be called anti-nationals. He stated that protesting is their right and their issues are genuine. I completely agree with this."