Parliament monsoon session LIVE: Centre to push Vande Mataram bill on Day 2

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Parliament monsoon session 2026 LIVE: The Opposition is pressing for discussions on issues ranging from alleged irregularities in competitive examinations to other contentious national matters.

Parliament monsoon session 2026 LIVE: Parliament's monsoon session entered its second day on Tuesday, with the Centre set to push a packed legislative agenda that includes a Bill to make insulting the national song Vande Mataram a criminal offence. The Opposition, meanwhile, is pressing for discussions on issues ranging from alleged irregularities in competitive examinations to other contentious national matters. Parliament monsoon session Day 1 On Monday, the session ended with repeated disruptions in both Houses as Opposition members demanded discussions on NEET paper leaks, issues faced by students and the Ram Mandir donation theft case. The Opposition also demanded the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Ahead of the session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for a productive Parliament and highlighted India's recent achievements, including Skyroot Aerospace's milestone.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge accused the Prime Minister of avoiding key issues such as the NEET controversy and the Ram Mandir donation case.

The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned several times after Opposition MPs raised the NEET issue and the protests at Jantar Mantar.

Amid the disruptions, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal introduced the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026, to increase the sanctioned strength of Supreme Court judges from 33 to 37.

Outside Parliament, Congress leaders KC Venugopal and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav criticised the government's handling of the NEET issue and the police action against protesters.

Later in the day, Union health minister JP Nadda met a Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) delegation. The delegation sought Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, Sonam Wangchuk's release from hospital and ₹1 crore compensation for families of NEET aspirants who allegedly died by suicide.

CJP leaders said the protest would continue until Pradhan resigned.

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Parliament monsoon session Day 1 On Monday, the session ended with repeated disruptions in both Houses as Opposition members demanded discussions on NEET paper leaks, issues faced by students and the Ram Mandir donation theft case. The Opposition also demanded the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Ahead of the session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for a productive Parliament and highlighted India's recent achievements, including Skyroot Aerospace's milestone.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge accused the Prime Minister of avoiding key issues such as the NEET controversy and the Ram Mandir donation case.

The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned several times after Opposition MPs raised the NEET issue and the protests at Jantar Mantar.

Amid the disruptions, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal introduced the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026, to increase the sanctioned strength of Supreme Court judges from 33 to 37.

Outside Parliament, Congress leaders KC Venugopal and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav criticised the government's handling of the NEET issue and the police action against protesters.

Later in the day, Union health minister JP Nadda met a Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) delegation. The delegation sought Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, Sonam Wangchuk's release from hospital and ₹ 1 crore compensation for families of NEET aspirants who allegedly died by suicide.

1 crore compensation for families of NEET aspirants who allegedly died by suicide. CJP leaders said the protest would continue until Pradhan resigned.