21-year-old dies after ambulance oxygen runs out in MP; probe ordered

A 21-year-old died in Madhya Pradesh’s Mandla district allegedly after the oxygen supply in an ambulance cylinder ran out while he was being shifted to a district hospital, his father alleged. A 21-year-old kidney patient died in Madhya Pradesh’s Mandla after his family alleged the ambulance oxygen cylinder ran out during transfer. Probe ordered.

Ajit Baraiya, a resident of Sunhara Mal village, died on July 27 while being transferred from Bamhani Hospital to Mandla with oxygen support. The administration has ordered an inquiry into the incident.

Mandla collector Rahul Namdev Dhote has constituted a four-member committee to probe the matter. “The committee has been instructed to submit its report at the earliest, based on which further action will be taken,” Dhote said.

Ajit’s father alleged that the cylinder ran out during the three-hour journey, leading to respiratory failure. The family also recorded a video showing the ambulance’s oxygen gauge at zero.

Collector Dhote said Ajit had been suffering from a severe kidney ailment for a long time. “He was referred to the district hospital with oxygen support. His father alleged that the cylinder ran out during the journey, causing his death,” Dhote said.

The opposition has raised the issue, demanding a high-level inquiry into the functioning of ambulance services in Madhya Pradesh. “There is a need to examine the working and facilities of the 108 services. This is a very serious matter, as a youth lost his life due to the negligence of ambulance attendants,” Congress MLA and former minister Jaivardhan Singh said.