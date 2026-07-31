Why Karnataka-Tamil Nadu Cauvery dispute keeps recurring — a river that has changed, a framework that hasn't

Two July, one river. Farmers led by an association form a human chain as they wade into Cauvery river to protest over water dispute, in Tiruchirappalli district of Tamil Nadu. (PTI)

On July 27, 2025, the Stanley Reservoir at Mettur, in Tamil Nadu's Salem district, stood at 103 ft against a full level of 120 ft. Storage had climbed from 50 ft to 103 ft in ten days. The Cauvery was in spate. Salem's low-lying villages were being evacuated. Karnataka had opened the Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) and Kabini dams after both filled to the brim, and 1.40 lakh cusecs were crossing the inter-state gauge at Biligundlu on the Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border.

That year, Mettur touched full capacity on seven separate occasions, news reports at the time said. Tamil Nadu received 317.28 thousand million cubic feet (tmcft) of water at Biligundlu by December — 140.03 tmcft more than its 177.25 tmcft annual entitlement. The dispute went quiet.

Twelve months later, on July 28, 2026, the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) ordered Karnataka to release 3,500 cusecs a day for fifteen days, a little under 4 tmcft in all. Tamil Nadu had asked for 9.94 tmcft, or 7,670 cusecs per day — more than double of what was allotted.

Karnataka refused the order and moved the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) on appeal. The CWMA rejected it this week.

Pro-Kannada groups have marched in Bengaluru, Mysuru and Mandya. Karnataka chief minister DK Shivakumar told reporters this week that KRS — opened in 1932 across the river near Mysuru and Karnataka's principal Cauvery reservoir — was at 36% of its capacity. Kabini was at 83%, Harangi at 95% and Hemavathi at 67%. Combined inflows into the four reservoirs are estimated to be around 25,000 cusecs.

There is another issue. Officials estimate that Karnataka may need to still release 6,000 to 7,000 cusecs from KRS and Kabini for the 3,500 cusecs ordered to reach Biligundlu, because the riverbed in between is dry enough to swallow the rest.

Shivakumar’s cabinet colleagues have said that the state had released roughly 3.5tmcft by July-end.

Tamil Nadu now plans to move the Supreme Court over Karnataka not following the order. The state, in its submission to the CWRC, said it received 3.543 tmcft at Biligundlu between June 1 and July 26, against a cumulative deficit of 35.391 tmcft for the season.

Shivakumar has called an all-party meeting in Bengaluru for August 3 to decide the state's next step. The Karnataka CM also asked his Tamil Nadu counterpart to also defer his visit to Bengaluru for the same day.

For both years, this and the last, Karnataka owed Tamil Nadu 31.24 tmcft in July, according to a Supreme Court-approved formula set in place in 2018. In 2025, the state delivered several times that. In 2026, it is refusing to meet the obligation.

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The basin The Cauvery rises in the Western Ghats of Kodagu district in southern Karnataka and flows some 800 km east through the Deccan plateau into Tamil Nadu, draining at the Bay of Bengal. The river runs entirely on the monsoons — the southwest monsoon that fills Kodagu between June and September, and the northeast monsoon that waters the Tamil Nadu delta between October and December.

Four states share it. Karnataka, the upper riparian, uses the water to irrigate the Old Mysore region and to supply drinking water to Bengaluru, Mysuru and Mandya. Tamil Nadu, lower in the river's way, depends on it for the Cauvery Delta — the state's rice bowl, spanning Thanjavur, Nagapattinam and neighbouring districts. Kerala's Wayanad and Puducherry's Karaikal enclave hold smaller stakes, so the century-old dispute runs primarily between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

As things stand, Tamil Nadu is entitled to 54.6% of the basin's water, Karnataka to 38.5%, Kerala to 4.1% and Puducherry to under 1%. The remaining is reserved for environmental flow and outlets to the sea.

But this formula has seldom been adhered to. Karnataka has fought release orders in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2023. Each of those confrontations followed a broadly similar arc: pro-Kannada protests, a Karnataka appeal to the CWMA or its predecessor body, an eventual release smaller than the order, and distress in the Delta.

This recurring dispute is driven, researchers say, by two variables: a changing climate – that robs even Karnataka the share of water that was assumed — and increasing demand.