UP monsoon deficit widens to 27% against 6% last year

As the first half of the monsoon season draws to a close, Uttar Pradesh is grappling with a 27% rainfall deficit. By July 31, the state recorded only 261.4 mm of rain against a normal average of 357.6 mm. This marks a significant decline compared to the same period last year, which saw a much milder 6% shortfall, according to the India meteorological department’s (IMD) district-wise seasonal rainfall distribution chart. During August, average monthly rainfall in the state is likely to be below normal across most of the state, says IMD (File)

East Uttar Pradesh is currently facing a 34% deficit, having received 254.2 mm of rain against the normal 385.2 mm. West Uttar Pradesh has fared slightly better, receiving 271.7 mm against an average of 318.9 mm, resulting in a 15% deficit. For context, last year East UP recorded a 21% deficit (304.6 mm against the normal 385.2 mm), while West UP saw a 21% surplus (385.6 mm against the normal 318.9 mm).

Looking ahead, there is little relief in sight for the month of August. During August, average monthly rainfall in the state is likely to be below normal across most of the state, except for isolated areas in the eastern and southern regions where rainfall may be normal or above normal, said Atul Kumar Singh, a senior scientist at the regional meteorological centre, Lucknow, on Friday.

“Also during the latter half of the monsoon season (August–September), average rainfall is likely to be below normal across most of the state, with the exception of one or two districts in the southeastern region,” he added.

So far, Lucknow’s rain deficit has surged to 44%; the state capital has received 176.8 mm of rainfall against a normal of 317.3 mm for this monsoon season. In 2025, Lucknow had recorded 234.9 mm against the same average, a 26% deficit.

Other key districts also show varied trends: Varanasi received 185.3 mm against a normal of 370 mm, a 50% deficit. Last year, the district recorded a 25% surplus (464 mm). Prayagraj received 190.1 mm against a normal of 328.7 mm, a shortfall of 42%. In 2025, the district recorded a 20% surplus (394.5 mm). Meanwhile Kanpur City received 296.6 mm against a normal of 304.6 mm, a 3% deficit. Last year, the district recorded a 16% surplus (351.8 mm).

Statewide, 34 districts have recorded deficient rainfall (defined as -20% to -59%), while 14 districts have recorded “large deficient” rainfall (-60% to -99%). Only 22 districts have experienced normal rainfall (ranging from -19% to +19%).

Two West UP districts, Meerut (573.4 mm) and Muzaffarnagar (578.7 mm), recorded a “large excess” of 88% and 82%, respectively. Three other West UP districts fall under the “excess” category: Sambhal (472.5 mm against normal 323.1 mm, 46% excess), Etah (315.9 mm against normal 226.6 mm, 39% excess), and Hathras (316.2 mm against normal 259.4 mm, 22% excess).