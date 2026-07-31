Tony Romo's family and net worth: All on NFL analyst's wife and kids as CBS Sports takes major decision after his arrest

CBS Sports has announced that NFL analyst Tony Romo has been placed on leave after his arrest last week on charges of driving under the influence, as reported by the network on Friday. Tony Romo, the ex-Cowboys QB and current CBS analyst, faces a DUI allegation leading to his leave from the network. He is married to Candice Crawford and the couple share three sons together. (Tony Romo/Instagram)

Following a traffic stop on July 23, Romo was issued three citations by the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office after being observed passing vehicles in a gore area, which is the section that separates interstate traffic from vehicles merging from an on-ramp.

He did not perform well on field sobriety tests and was subsequently taken into custody, processed, and released. According to the sheriff's office, Romo was found with an open container of alcohol in his black Jeep. Court documents reveal that Romo was later issued a citation for refusing to "take test for intoxication after arrest."

Here's what CBS said after Tony Romo's arrest "Tony Romo is on leave from his role at CBS Sports until further notice," the network stated in a statement, as per ESPN.

Romo, 46, has served as the primary game analyst for CBS' NFL coverage since 2017, following a career in the NFL from 2004 to 2016, during which he made four Pro Bowl appearances, all with the Dallas Cowboys.

In Romo's absence, former Houston Texans pass rusher J.J. Watt will take over as CBS' lead game analyst, collaborating with Jim Nantz and Tracy Wolfson. Watt transitioned to a game analyst role last season after joining the network in 2023.

He is set to appear in court on September 21.

Meanwhile, several people on social media showed interest in knowing about Tony Romo's family and net worth. Here's what we know about his wealth, wife and kids.

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Tony Romo's family: Meet his wife and kids On May 28, 2011, Romo wed Candice Crawford, who was crowned Miss Missouri USA in 2008, previously worked as a journalist for the Dallas television station KDAF, and is the sister of actor Chace Crawford.

Crawford was born and brought up in Texas in a household of avid Cowboys supporters, making it appropriate that she would eventually wed the starting quarterback of the Cowboys. During her teenage years, she participated in the Miss Texas Teen pageants prior to enrolling in college.

Crawford pursued her studies in journalism at the University of Missouri, where she also claimed the title of Miss Missouri USA in 2008. Nevertheless, her aspiration has always been to establish a career in the sports media field.