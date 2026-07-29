Why has Arion Carter received two-game suspension? Josh Heupel reacts to NCAA decision on Tennessee football star

Tennessee's star linebacker, Arion Carter, has received a two-game suspension from the NCAA due to his return to college after his agent covered the cost of a $427 flight to an NFL pre-draft training facility. Arion Carter, star linebacker for Tennessee, faces a two-game NCAA suspension for an agent-funded flight to pre-draft training. (Getty Images via AFP)

Knox News acquired an internal athletics department document through a public records request, which outlined the violation and the University of Tennessee's appeal against severe penalties. A spokesperson for UT informed Knox News that the suspension stemmed from this violation.

Carter will be unable to participate in Tennessee's initial two games of the 2026 season, which are scheduled against Furman on September 5 and Georgia Tech on September 12.

He topped the SEC last season with an average of 7.6 tackles per game, which earned him all-conference recognition.

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Here's what Tennessee coach Josh Heupel said In a statement Heupel slammed the decision, expressing support for Carter.

“Arion Carter represents everything that is right about college athletics, dedicating all four years of his career to the University of Tennessee. His high character, loyalty and leadership within our program are unmatched," Heupel told Knox News..

"We disagree with the NCAA’s ruling on punishing Arion with a multi-game suspension this fall. Arion made the right decision for his future health and well-being. He will proudly graduate from Tennessee in public health with Dean’s List honors in August. Our team stands behind AC and his family, and we can’t wait to be on the field with him during training camp next week."

Why is Carter is Arion Carter being penalized? Carter is facing penalties for allegedly crossing a vague boundary in the NCAA rulebook concerning amateurism during the NIL era, a time when college athletes receive substantial financial compensation and benefits in accordance with the regulations.

Carter reimbursed his agent for the cost of the flight and opted out of the 2026 NFL Draft due to an injury sustained during a training session; however, this action did not appease the NCAA.

It was determined that he had committed a Level III violation, which is a general term defined by the NCAA rulebook as a basic breach of conduct. Level III violations are frequently encountered and regularly reported by athletic departments across all schools. Typically, they lead to minor penalties; however, Carter's multi-game suspension stands out as one of the most severe within that category of infraction.

The NCAA originally imposed a three-game suspension, as confirmed by a UT spokesman to Knox News, but this was subsequently reduced to two games following an appeal by UT.