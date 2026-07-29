Why has Arion Carter received two-game suspension? Josh Heupel reacts to NCAA decision on Tennessee football star
Arion Carter, Tennessee's star linebacker, is suspended for two games by the NCAA after his agent paid for a flight to NFL pre-draft training.
Tennessee's star linebacker, Arion Carter, has received a two-game suspension from the NCAA due to his return to college after his agent covered the cost of a $427 flight to an NFL pre-draft training facility.
Knox News acquired an internal athletics department document through a public records request, which outlined the violation and the University of Tennessee's appeal against severe penalties. A spokesperson for UT informed Knox News that the suspension stemmed from this violation.
Carter will be unable to participate in Tennessee's initial two games of the 2026 season, which are scheduled against Furman on September 5 and Georgia Tech on September 12.
He topped the SEC last season with an average of 7.6 tackles per game, which earned him all-conference recognition.
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Here's what Tennessee coach Josh Heupel said
In a statement Heupel slammed the decision, expressing support for Carter.
“Arion Carter represents everything that is right about college athletics, dedicating all four years of his career to the University of Tennessee. His high character, loyalty and leadership within our program are unmatched," Heupel told Knox News..
"We disagree with the NCAA’s ruling on punishing Arion with a multi-game suspension this fall. Arion made the right decision for his future health and well-being. He will proudly graduate from Tennessee in public health with Dean’s List honors in August. Our team stands behind AC and his family, and we can’t wait to be on the field with him during training camp next week."
Why is Carter is Arion Carter being penalized?
Carter is facing penalties for allegedly crossing a vague boundary in the NCAA rulebook concerning amateurism during the NIL era, a time when college athletes receive substantial financial compensation and benefits in accordance with the regulations.
Carter reimbursed his agent for the cost of the flight and opted out of the 2026 NFL Draft due to an injury sustained during a training session; however, this action did not appease the NCAA.
It was determined that he had committed a Level III violation, which is a general term defined by the NCAA rulebook as a basic breach of conduct. Level III violations are frequently encountered and regularly reported by athletic departments across all schools. Typically, they lead to minor penalties; however, Carter's multi-game suspension stands out as one of the most severe within that category of infraction.
The NCAA originally imposed a three-game suspension, as confirmed by a UT spokesman to Knox News, but this was subsequently reduced to two games following an appeal by UT.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More