Indian-flagged ship attacked, capsizes in Red Sea, all 14 crew members rescued

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) condemned the attack on an Indian-flagged commercial vessel, MSV Faize Noor Oliya, which sank in the Red Sea off the coast of Yemen on Tuesday. All 14 crew members, including 13 Indians, have been rescued and are safe, said Sarbananda Sonowal, Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, in a post on X. India condemns attack on Indian-flagged vessel that sank in Red Sea, all 14 crew rescued. (AFP\representational image) In a statement, the MEA said the Indian embassy in Riyadh is closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with Yemeni authorities to ensure the safety and security of the crew. It also thanked Yemeni authorities for their assistance in the rescue operation. The rescued crew members were brought to the Port of Mokha by the Yemeni Coast Guard following a joint rescue operation by the Yemeni Navy and Coast Guard. No casualties have been reported in the incident. Also read | Iran wants to charge for Hormuz, Houthis for the Red Sea: How straits around the world are governed

Sonowal strongly condemned the attack on the vessel and said the safety of Indian seafarers remained the government's top priority. Also read | ‘Hit sensitive target’: Yemen’s Houthis claim drone strike on Saudi Arabia’s Najran airport “India strongly condemns this unprovoked attack on the defenceless mechanised sailing vessel. The safety of our people is our supreme priority & I am relieved to inform that ALL 14 seafarers (including 13 Indians) have been safely rescued by the Yemeni Coast Guard and brought to the Port of Mokha,” he posted on X.