Pakistan responded to PoK discontent with bullets, blackouts and repression: MEA

India on Tuesday accused Pakistan of using lethal force, intimidation and repression against protesters in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), resulting in the death of 90 civilians, as it again urged the world community to hold Islamabad accountable for the human rights violations and atrocities. Supporters of an outlawed alliance of activist groups "Joint Awami Action Committee" (JAAC) block a road and set on fire woods after clashes with police during protest demanding greater political rights and the abolition of 12 legislative refugee seats, in Muzaffarabad, the capital of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, on July 31 (AP File Photo/Ishfaq Hussain) The remarks by external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal at a regular media briefing came against the backdrop of Pakistani authorities holding elections in two constituencies in PoK to complete the second phase of polls to the local assembly. Jaiswal, who was responding to a question on violence by Pakistani security forces against the protesters and the elections to the assembly in PoK, described the electoral exercise as a “complete farce” and called on the world community to focus on “wanton killings” in the region.

A road blocked with pieces of concrete set up by supporters of the outlawed JAAC during a protest demanding greater political rights and the abolition of 12 legislative refugee seats in Muzaffarabad, the capital of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, on Aug. 1 (AP)

“This so-called local election in PoK is a complete farce. The real happening is that of public protests and wanton killings by the Pakistani forces. Such hollow exercises cannot hide reality,” he said. Jaiswal pointed out that at least 90 civilians had lost their lives in a continuing crackdown by Pakistani authorities since June. “Many more have been injured as you have seen. The Pakistani establishment has answered public discontent with bullets, blackouts, intimidation and repression, and now seeks to manufacture legitimacy through a hollow electoral exercise,” he said. Pakistan “must be held accountable” and the world “should see through the veneer of Pakistan’s hypocritical lecturing on human rights”, Jaiswal said. “The international community must hold Pakistan accountable for these atrocities.”

A woman holds a placard as people gather in support of the banned JAAC, an alliance of civil society groups in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, during a demonstration in Karachi, August 1 (REUTERS)