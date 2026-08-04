Air India's technology head Satya Ramaswamy quits, eyes AI ventures

Air India's Chief Digital and Technology Officer Satya Ramaswamy is leaving the airline to pursue opportunities in the artificial intelligence space, according to a social media post. Air India's Chief Digital and Technology Officer Satya Ramaswamy is leaving the airline. (Satya Ramaswamy/X)

Ramaswamy has been instrumental in the digital transformation of Air India since the airline was acquired by the Tata Group in January 2022.

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"I will be moving on from my role in Air India (AI) to dive deeper into Artificial Intelligence (AI) as the mission that was assigned to me by our Chairman in early 2022 has been completed and it's time to embark on the next phase. Tata Group and Air India have a very strong bench of world-class software leaders who can build on the foundation that has already been laid," he said in a LinkedIn post.

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