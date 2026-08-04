PM dedicates two POWERGRID transmission projects, lays foundation stone for ₹5,550 crore renewable energy corridor

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday dedicated two POWERGRID transmission projects and laid the foundation stone for a third renewable energy transmission project in Andhra Pradesh, aimed at strengthening the country's green energy infrastructure and supporting the integration of renewable power into the national grid. Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised a substantial boost to India's green energy infrastructure and a step closer to the 500 GW non-fossil fuel target by 2030. (PTI)

The projects, developed by Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (POWERGRID), a Maharatna public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Power, are intended to facilitate the evacuation of renewable energy generated in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool and Ananthapuram renewable energy zones.

According to an official statement, the Prime Minister dedicated the transmission system for the Kurnool wind energy zone/solar energy zone (Part A and Part B), developed at an investment of around ₹3,547 crore. He also dedicated the transmission system for the solar energy zones in Ananthapuram (2,500 MW) and Kurnool (1,000 MW), developed at an investment of about ₹823 crore.

The transmission systems are designed to enable seamless transfer of renewable power generated in these regions to beneficiaries across the national grid.

The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone for the transmission system for the integration of the Kurnool-IV Renewable Energy Zone (REZ) Phase-I project. The project, to be developed at an estimated cost of ₹5,550 crore, will strengthen the interstate transmission network for integrating an additional 4.5 GW of renewable energy from the Kurnool renewable energy zone into the national grid.

According to the statement, the commissioning of the two transmission projects and the new REZ transmission system is expected to contribute to India's target of achieving 500 GW of non-fossil fuel-based installed power generation capacity by 2030 by improving the country's renewable energy transmission network.

The event was attended by Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer, Goa Governor Pusapati Ashok Gajapathi Raju, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan, Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, Union Ministers of State Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani and Bhupathi Raju Srinivasa Varma, and Andhra Pradesh minister Nara Lokesh, among others.

POWERGRID said that as of June 30, 2026, it operates 291 substations, 1,86,595 circuit kilometres of transmission lines and 6,34,516 MVA of transformation capacity. The company said it has maintained transmission system availability of over 99.80% through the use of advanced technologies, automation and digital solutions.