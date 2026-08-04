Aishwarya Rai's unseen Cannes 2026 look in a custom white gown is embroidered with more than 7,000 pearls | Pics
At the 2026 Cannes, Aishwarya Rai wore an elaborate gown with sculptural elements and luxurious detailing. The pictures of the look were released recently.
Unseen pictures of Aishwarya Rai from this year's Cannes Film Festival have left fans ecstatic. On August 3, designer Tony Ward shared pictures of the actor from Cannes 2026, dressed in one of his custom couture looks.
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The Instagram page of the designer shared the pictures and wrote, “@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb, the Queen of Cannes, in a custom Tony Ward Couture creation for her latest appearance at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival.”
Here's a breakdown of her look:
The queen of Cannes
Over 600 hours of craftsmanship, more than 7,000 pearls, and nearly 40 meters of silk taffeta come together to create Aishwarya's dreamy white gown, according to the designer. It is a custom creation where intricate handwork meets sculptural volume. It may just be her most elaborate red-carpet ensemble of the year. The pictures show her posing against the picturesque backdrop of the French Riviera.
Check out the newly-released images here:
The styling
Styled by Tarang Agarwal, Mohit Rai, and Chintan Shah, the Tony Ward couture gown features a strapless silhouette with an asymmetrical neckline, a corseted bodice, a pearl-embroidered skirt that hugs her curves like a second skin, a floor-grazing hem, and a tulle-embroidered skirt.
Aishwarya wore the Tony Ward gown with a voluminous, white taffeta cape-styled jacket featuring elegantly arranged pleated sleeves, oversized ruffles, an open front, and a flowing train at the back.
The accessories and glam
Aishwarya paired the sculptural gown with diamond jewels, including statement rings and earrings. Embellished heels gave the ensemble a finishing touch. Lastly, she topped off the look with soft waves parted to the side, and for the glam, she chose shimmery eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, rouge-tinted cheeks, a beaming highlighter, a glossy mauve lip shade, and feathered brows.
Aishwarya Rai's 2026 Cannes run
Styled by Mohit Rai, Aishwarya Rai's 2026 Cannes looks are among her best red-carpet appearances. It included some of the most stunning creations, including an electric-blue Amit Aggawal gown, a blush Sophie Couture look, a white Cheney Chan tuxedo, and a beige-embellished Fjolla Nila gown with a feather cape. Each look takes a different route into Cannes dressing, from handwork and colour, tailoring and texture to crystalline embroidery and floral embellishments.
In an interview with Vogue, Mohit Rai talked about styling Aishwarya and said, “There’s a lot that goes into conceptualising a Cannes look. We’re working with an extraordinary person at a platform that is a pinnacle of cinema, of fashion.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
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