Aishwarya Rai's unseen Cannes 2026 look in a custom white gown is embroidered with more than 7,000 pearls | Pics

Unseen pictures of Aishwarya Rai from this year's Cannes Film Festival have left fans ecstatic. On August 3, designer Tony Ward shared pictures of the actor from Cannes 2026, dressed in one of his custom couture looks.

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The Instagram page of the designer shared the pictures and wrote, “@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb, the Queen of Cannes, in a custom Tony Ward Couture creation for her latest appearance at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival.”

Here's a breakdown of her look:

The queen of Cannes Over 600 hours of craftsmanship, more than 7,000 pearls, and nearly 40 meters of silk taffeta come together to create Aishwarya's dreamy white gown, according to the designer. It is a custom creation where intricate handwork meets sculptural volume. It may just be her most elaborate red-carpet ensemble of the year. The pictures show her posing against the picturesque backdrop of the French Riviera.

Check out the newly-released images here: