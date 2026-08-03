Chef Ranveer Brar shares hot and sour veg soup recipe: See step-by-step preparation
The hot and sour veg soup is an easy-to-make comfort food that is not just a tasty indulgence, but also helps us fight the weather during the rainy season.
The rainy season brings a nip in the air and often leads us to crave a warm and comforting bowl of soup. Celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Ranveer Brar shared just the recipe to satisfy the craving: his hot and sour veg soup. The detailed steps to prepare the dish are presented as follows.
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Ingredients for hot and sour veg soup
- 2 tbsp Oil
- 2-3 cloves Garlic, chopped
- 1 inch Ginger, chopped
- 3-4 Mushrooms, sliced
- ½ medium Cabbage, chopped
- 10-12 French beans, cut into diamond shape
- 1 medium Carrot, chopped
- 1 Green chilli, chopped
- 2-3 stalk Celery, chopped
- Water
- 2 tbsp Coriander stems, chopped
- 2 tbsp Soya sauce
- 2 tsp Red chilli sauce
- 1 tbsp Vinegar
- ½ tsp Sugar
For corn-starch slurry
- 2 tbsp Corn-starch
- 1 tsp Black pepper powder
- Water
For chilli oil
- 2 Star anise
- 2 Dry red chillies
- ½ cup Oil
- ½ tsp Degi red chilli powder
For garnish
- Spring onion, chopped
- ½ tsp Chilli oil
- Coriander leaves, fresh
Method of preparation
- Set a pan on the flame. To it, add oil, garlic, ginger, and mushrooms, and sauté for around two minutes.
- Now add cabbage, carrot, French beans, and green chillies, and sauté for a minute.
- Add celery and water to the pan, and bring it to a boil. Next, add the coriander stems and mix once.
- Now add soya sauce, chilli sauce, vinegar, sugar and mix everything properly. Turn the heat to low and add corn-starch slurry, mixing it properly. To prepare the corn-starch slurry, take corn-starch, black pepper powder and water in a bowl and whisk them well.
- Cook the soup until it’s semi-thick (but not too thick).
- Serve the soup hot in a soup bowl and garnish with spring onion, chilli oil, and fresh coriander leaves.
For chilli oil
- In a small pan, add star anise, dry red chillies, oil and degi red chilli powder. Heat it properly for three to four minutes. Be careful not to burn the chillies during the process.
- Let it cool down properly and keep it aside for further use.
About Ranveer Brar
Ranveer Brar is an Indian celebrity chef, restaurateur, television personality, author and actor. Best known for hosting popular cooking shows and serving as a judge on MasterChef India, he began his culinary journey after graduating from a hospitality institute in Lucknow. With nearly three decades of experience, Brar has become one of India's most recognised chefs, celebrated for blending traditional Indian flavours with modern cooking techniques.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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