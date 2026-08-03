Why does indigestion increase in monsoon? Gastroenterologist Dr Bhaskar Nandi explains and shares preventive measures

The rainy season brings much-needed relief from the heat, but it also coincides with a noticeable rise in digestive problems. Many people experience bloating, acidity, indigestion, stomach infections, nausea, diarrhoea, or constipation during the monsoon.

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Air Cmde (Dr) Bhaskar Nandi shared with HT Lifestyle why that happens, and what preventive measures one can take against it.

Reasons for rise in indigestion during the rainy season According to Dr Nandi, the rise in indigestion during the rainy season is the combined effect of a number of reasons. These include:

Increased humidity

Fluctuating temperatures

Higher risk of food and water contamination These create ideal conditions for bacteria, viruses, and parasites to thrive. At the same time, people often consume more fried snacks, street food, and sugary beverages during the rains, further increasing the burden on the digestive system.

“Monsoon weather can also influence the body's digestive efficiency,” stated Dr Nandi. “The humid environment may slow down the digestive process, making people feel heavier or more bloated after meals.”

“Reduced physical activity during rainy days can further contribute to sluggish digestion and constipation. Additionally, the immune system may be more vulnerable to gastrointestinal infections during this season, making it easier for contaminated food or water to trigger illnesses such as food poisoning or gastroenteritis,” he shared.