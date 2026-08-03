He's fun-loving, she's emotionally grounded: Counselling psychologist explains whether opposites really attract

One of the most common relationship experiences is that people often feel that they are parenting their partner. According to Damini, what is cute when you're dating, for example, a partner being spontaneous, playful, carefree, can get grating when the realities of married life set in, because when responsibilities increase, hard conversations are inevitable, and emotional support becomes all the more necessary.

Thanks to Karan Johar and Imtiyaaz Ali’s iconic romantic dramas , many of us grew up believing that opposites attract. But does this relationship trope actually work in real life, or is it better left on the big screen? With over 11 years of experience as a counselling psychologist, author, and life coach, Damini Grover decodes what it means when one partner feels emotionally older than the other.

Does being childlike mean being emotionally immature? “Being childlike and emotionally immature are two different things. A childlike person can be fun-loving, curious, and spontaneous, but also responsible, honest in their communication, and present in difficult moments,” said Damini. But emotional immaturity often looks like refusing to take responsibility, getting defensive when receiving feedback, expecting others to regulate your emotions, or closing down whenever there’s conflict.

The difference matters because while personality differences can add richness to a relationship, imbalance is often the result of emotional immaturity on the part of one or both partners.

Can emotional maturity make or break a relationship? According to Damini, when there is only one person who's doing the emotional work of the relationship, they initiate the hard talks most of the time, solve problems, keep track of things, and manage the feelings of the other person; it ends up transforming a couple's relationship into a parent-child relationship.

Also, it is worth remembering that emotional maturity has little to do with biological age. The real question is not "Who is more mature? It’s, “Can both partners be honest and take responsibility for their actions and grow together?” "Can they both process and handle their own and the other's emotions and do what's necessary for the relationship?”

“Being emotionally mature is about being self-aware, being willing to work through your own patterns, taking accountability, and supporting another, and yes, you can do all of this and more while being a little childlike and playful too. But if that's all that a person is doing, then that is definitely a problem worth looking into,” said Damini.