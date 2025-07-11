5 Tamil romantic dramas you should stream on OTT even if you don’t believe in love

Who doesn’t like to watch a comforting love story over the weekend. While romance dramas have always been a prominent part of Tamil cinema, right from Alaipayuthey, 7G Rainbow Colony, to modern-day stories like Love Today and Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam, a well-made romantic drama has been everyone’s cup of tea. Here are five Tamil romantic films that you can stream on JioHotstar via OTTplay Premium: Tamil romantic dramas on OTTplay

More of a thriller fan than romance? Then stream Aaranya Kaandam, Pyscho, and more on JioHotstar with OTTplay Premium subscription

5 Tamil romantic dramas to watch on JioHotstar with OTTplay Premium

Raja Rani

Raja Rani is a Tamil romantic comedy drama helmed by filmmaker Atlee in his debut. Starring Arya, Nayanthara, Jai and Nazriya Nazim, the film explores love after marriage. After John and Regina, who come with their respective emotional baggage, get married with no interest, their lives take a turn when Regina experiences seizure, as they soon come to know about each other's past and try to understand the other. Raja Rani is about second chances and went on to become a blockbuster success, especially for Nayanthara who had come back after a sabbatical.

Also read: Here are 5 Tamil romantic dramas that show different shades of love

Mynaa

Mynaa is a romantic thriller drama starring Vidharth and Amala Paul in the lead roles. Directed by Prabhu Solomon, the film explores the love between a convict and a girl he had adored since childhood. Taking the mountainous regions of Theni as the backdrop, Mynaa entwines a love story to that of a responsibility of the cops to surrender the convict to the court. Mynaa became a commercial success and career-turning moment for Amala Paul who then went on to act in many Tamil films.

O Kadhal Kanmani

O Kadhal Kanmani or OK Kanmani is a 2015 musical romantic drama film directed by Mani Ratnam. Featuring Nithya Menen and Dulquer Salmaan, the film is about two free-spirited individuals who are very much in love but do not endorse marriage as they choose to live-in together. Touted to be one of the love stories catering to the new generation, O Kadhal Kanmani features music by AR Rahman and cast including Prakash Raj, Leela Samson and others.

Kadhalil Sodhappuvadhu Yeppadi

Kadhalil Sodhappuvadhu Yeppadi is a Tamil romantic comedy drama by director Balaji Mohan. The film is adapted from the director's short film by the same name. Featuring Siddharth and Amala Paul in the lead roles, Kadhalil Sodhappuvadhu Yeppadi keeps it simple and grounded while talking about the everyday complexities of a romantic relationship of the lead pair from their college days.

Kalavani

Kalavani is a 2010 romantic comedy film written and directed by Sarkunam in his debut. The film features Vimal and Oviya in the lead roles who play the protagonist lovers. A sleeper hit, Kalavani was remade in Kannada. Eventually, Kalavani got a sequel Kalavani 2 in which the lead actors reprised their roles. Actors Saranya Ponvannan, Ilavarasu, Ganja Karuppu, and Soori appeared in supporting roles.