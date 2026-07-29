Jumanji Open World trailer breakdown: Game flips as Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart and team invade the real world

The game is now not just trapping players within it. Now the game itself will be brought out into the real world. Sony Pictures has released the first official trailer for Jumanji: Open World, starring Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, and Karen Gillan, which is the third and final part of the reboot series. Bringing more humour, thrilling action, and a whole new twist to the movie, it promises us one of the best films of the year to come this Christmas. Jumanji: Open World trailer breakdown: The game escapes into reality with Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart.

Jumanji: Open World trailer breakdown In contrast to the earlier movies, in which teenagers would enter the game, this time it is the game's famous avatars who enter the real world. Dr Smolder Bravestone (Dwayne Johnson), Franklin "Mouse" Finbar (Kevin Hart), Professor Sheldon "Shelly" Oberon (Jack Black), and Ruby Roundhouse (Karen Gillan) find themselves struggling to survive outside of the game of Jumanji.

The trouble begins when Spencer (Alex Wolff) and his buddies realise there is a major problem. According to Spencer, “We have a problem. They're video game characters, but they're stuck in demo mode.” Instead of the powerful characters they are used to seeing, the avatars seem to be glitched-out versions of themselves as they try to figure out their surroundings. There are numerous funny scenes in the trailer, like the group trying to run through the streets with a dinosaur smashing into a diner.

However, the situation becomes even more complicated when the attempt to send them back into the world of Jumanji fails. As Spencer's mother, Janice (Marin Hinkle) finds herself in Jumanji and turns out to be the avatar of Dr Bravestone. The preview hints at an amusing confrontation between Spencer and his mother as they quarrel, being represented as Ruby Roundhouse and his mother as Bravestone. It is also funny how Bravestone, played by Dwayne Johnson, suddenly adopts a Spanish accent.