Shobhaa De calls Salman Khan’s ‘it’s done bro’ post for Sonam Wangchuk cringe: ‘He thought he was being cool’

Author and columnist Shobhaa De has taken a swipe at Bollywood's response to the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led protests, questioning whether the industry's stars are still in tune with India's Gen Z. She also mocked Salman Khan's social media post for activist Sonam Wangchuk, dismissing it as “cringe.” Salman Khan was one of the first big Bollywood celebrities to voice his support for the CJP-led protests over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak.

Shobhaa De slams Salman Khan Shobhaa De called out Bollywood's response to the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led protests, saying the industry's biggest stars seemed disconnected from Gen Z and failed to grasp the sentiment behind a youth-led movement. She expressed her views in her piece published in ThePrint.

In her criticism, Shobhaa De took particular aim at Salman Khan's social media message for activist Sonam Wangchuk and also called out comments by Kangana Ranaut, Hema Malini and Anupam Kher during the ongoing youth-led movement. She described Bollywood’s response as “uncool” and “irrelevant”.

Talking about Salman’s post, Shobhaa wrote, “Ditto with Salman Khan. Calling Sonam Wangchuk ‘Bro’ and offering him a home-cooked meal from the Khan kitchen to break his fast attracted widespread derision, not praise… Maybe Salman thought he was being ‘cool’. But Gen Z rewrote the definition of ‘cool’. And this cringe message was anything but.”

She said Salman was not the only celebrity who seemed out of sync with young Indians, arguing that several film stars chose to speak up only after they felt it was politically safe to do so.

Shobhaa wrote, “Bollywood has never looked this ‘uncool’. This irrelevant. Especially those stars who jumped in with inane ChatGPT-scripted posts once they had apparently received the green signal from their political patrons. The very stars whose box-office fortunes depend on Young India suddenly woke up, only to be met with mockery. Senior Aunty and Uncle stars such as Hema Malini and Anupam Kher added insult to injury, while Kangana Ranaut—just this side of ‘Aunty’ status—lost the few Gen Z fans she still possessed with her tasteless remarks. I call them ‘Generation Gutter’... The thing to understand is this: Gen Z does not need celebrity endorsements or heroes. It’s the reverse. Celebrities need Gen Z. This is a generation that marches, sings and dances to its own unique beat.”