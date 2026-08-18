The Revolutionaries release date: When to watch Bhuvan Bam's new show about India's freedom struggle

Created and directed by Advani, the Hindi Original is based on Sanjeev Sanyal's bestselling book 'Revolutionaries: The Other Story Of How India Won Its Freedom'. The series stars Bhuvan Bam as Rash Behari Bose, Rohit Saraf as Sachindra Nath Sanyal, Pratibha Ranta as Pratibha Lahiri and Gurfateh Pirzada as Bagha Jatin. Jason Shah, Paoli Dam and Tota Roy Chowdhury also feature in key roles.

Prime Video has announced September 11 , 2026, as the worldwide premiere date for The Revolutionaries, Nikkhil Advani 's period drama centred on four lesser-known revolutionaries who played a role in India's freedom struggle.

The Revolutionaries release date : Earlier this year in March, Prime Video had unveiled the teaser of the period drama series The Revolutionaries. The video showed the characters of Pratibha Ranta , Rohit Saraf, Bhuvan Bam and Gurfateh Pirzada fighting with the British for "justice, liberty and freedom." Months later, the makers have finally unveiled that the show is coming very soon!

More details Set against the backdrop of the freedom movement, The Revolutionaries follows the four young revolutionaries as they pursue armed resistance against the British Empire.

The story explores their courage, sacrifices, friendships, betrayals and the choices that shaped an important chapter of India's struggle for independence.

The series is produced by Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani under the banner of Emmay Entertainment. Sanyuktha Chawla Shaikh, Akshita Wadhwana, Shobhit Narang and Rutvi Mehta have written the series.

Announcing the release, Nikhil Madhok, Director and Head of SVOD Originals, Prime Video India, said, "India's freedom struggle remains one of the most extraordinary chapters in human history, filled with stories of courage and sacrifice that continue to resonate across generations. Sanjeev Sanyal's book sheds light on so many such remarkable characters and events, and we are proud to have adapted some of those stories for this series," in a press statement.

He added, "The Revolutionaries is an adrenaline-fueled series, built around four brave hearts and their relentless efforts to mobilise a nationwide armed resistance against the British Empire."

Advani said the project gave him an opportunity to focus on "the lesser-known heroes of pre-independence India."

"What excited me most about The Revolutionaries was the opportunity to shine a light on the lesser-known heroes of pre-independence India," he said, adding, "While inspired by real events and the extraordinary stories of courage documented in Sanjeev Sanyal's eponymous book, we have approached the series as a character-driven action drama that explores rebellion, sacrifice, friendship, and freedom through an emotional and cinematic lens."