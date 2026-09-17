Anurag Kashyap calls this the best Hindi film he has seen in a long time, even better than 50% of Cannes and Venice fare
Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap reviewed this latest release on his Instagram and hoped that it found an audience worldwide. Know all about it.
Filmmaker-actor Anurag Kashyap has been to the Cannes and Venice film festivals, but there’s one Hindi film closer to home that has impressed him more. Reviewing a recent release on his Instagram, Anurag called it the best Hindi film he has seen lately. He also expressed hope that the world discovers the film so it gets the laurels it deserves.
Anurag Kashyap praises this Hindi film
Anurag took to his Instagram account to sing praises for Babita Singh Reporting, which was released on Prime Video on August 28. “Haven’t seen a better Hindi film in a long time,” he wrote, adding praise for the film’s cast and crew, “So much truth in the lead performance of @nimisha_sajayan and so well written by #amitavyas and directed by by @ambiecka.”
He then compared it to the films he saw at Cannes and Venice, writing, “It’s sad that this film didn’t travel and was released straight on OTT. It’s better than more than fifty percent of the films I saw at Cannes and Venice this year.”
Reveals what he liked about it
Anurag then detailed what he specifically liked about Babita Singh Reporting, writing, “I wish the world discovers this incredible film about this woman who just has this inherent need to find the truth for herself in an inherently patriarchal world, not the worst of patriarchy that we come across everyday but the one that’s ingrained in us. The supposedly good patriarchal people who don’t recognise their own misogyny.”
He further added, “And a woman who is dealing with a job that’s been given to her as a charity, a wife who is dealing with her own self, body, home, husband, duty and her search. Finding minute solace in trivial acts of obedience yet defying her well wishers to get to the bottom of her quest so that she can breathe. Beautifully drawn out, incredible film.”
Anurag ended his note with, “Streaming on @primevideoin . Don’t miss it. Kudos to all actors and the whole team . My heart is full.” Nimisha Sajayan, who plays the titular role, commented under his post with heart emojis. Babita Singh Reporting also stars Rajesh Kumar, Anshumaan Pushkar and Barun Sobti. It tells the story of an Assistant Sub-Inspector who is suspended from duty and visits her hometown for a family event. When her childhood friend is found dead, she is hell-bent on discovering the truth.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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