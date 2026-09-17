Sonu Nigam reacts to edited video of him ‘roasting’ Salman Khan singing Main Hoon Hero Tera: ‘Expect the unexpected’
Amid the Amaal Mallik credit controversy over Main Hoon Hero Tera song, an edited video of Sonu Nigam began circulating on social media.
Amid the controversy surrounding Salman Khan’s production house's omission of Amaal Mallik’s credit when posting the Main Hoon Hero Tera song, an edited video featuring Sonu Nigam began circulating. The video shows the singer ‘roasting’ Salman over his singing. The singer responded to the video and clarified what it was really about.
Sonu Nigam reacts to edited video of him ‘roasting’ Salman Khan
A video that began circulating this week shows Salman singing Main Hoon Hero Tera on TV. Seemingly reacting to it, Sonu makes faces and holds his forehead. He later says, “I heard something good after many days, and it made me lose my mind. I'll weep if I hear someone sing like this.” The text on the video reads ‘Sonu Nigam roast Salman Khan singing’.
Reposting it to his Instagram feed, Sonu clarified that the video had been edited to make it appear as if he were responding to Salman, when in fact he was reacting to a Pakistani singer. “Can expect the unexpected on internet (shocked emoji) I stumbled upon this edited video. This was my reaction for a Pakistani little girl singer,” read his caption.
Singer Anish Mathew also recalled that Sonu’s original video was for someone else. His comment read, “I remember this video Sonu ji was reacting to little Hadiya Hashmi singing her part in ‘Bol hu‘ from Nescafé basement l.. Internet is unbelievable.” Others also recalled the original video, with one fan commenting, “This was after that aalap of little girl. In Bol Hu.”
In 2020, Sonu posted a video of himself reacting to Hadiya's performance of Bol Hu and praising her singing. He praised her, saying it had been a long time since he had been moved by a song like this. Jaaved Jaaferi had sent him the song to listen to back then, and the singer said he wept upon hearing it.
The Main Hoon Hero Tera controversy
Last week, Salman Khan Films shared a social media post marking 10 years of the song Main Hoon Hero Tera from the Sooraj Pancholi and Athiya Shetty-starrer Hero. Amaal had composed the song, which Salman sang, and Armaan Malik sang the reprise. But the post did not mention Amaal as the composer, prompting him to call them out on social media. The post was edited to include him, and fans began criticising Amaal for being ‘ungrateful’ to Salman. Amaal and Armaan both defended their stance, which led to further trolling.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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