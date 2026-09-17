Bigg Boss 20's Mahhi Vij was Mani Ratnam’s choice for Yuva role played by Kareena Kapoor Khan: ‘It did not materialise’

Television actor Mahhi Vij has revisited an interesting chapter from the early years of her career. The Bigg Boss 20 contestant revealed that she was once chosen by filmmaker Mani Ratnam to play Meera in his 2004 film Yuva. The role eventually went to Kareena Kapoor Khan, but Mahhi says she had been in the running for it before things took an unexpected turn. Mahhi Vij reveals she was Mani Ratnam’s original choice for Kareena Kapoor’s Yuva role.

While chatting with fellow contestant Kanika Mann, Mahhi spoke about her journey in the industry, from music videos and South Indian films to the television shows that eventually made her a familiar face. She also recalled how close she came to making her Bollywood debut with Yuva.

From music videos to South cinema Mahhi said her career started picking up soon after she moved to Mumbai. She landed a music video for the remix of Tu Tu Hai Wahi, where she was seen in a pink outfit, and soon found herself working on several other music videos. “After that, I did a lot of music videos in my career, and all of them were hits,” she recalled.

From music videos, Mahhi moved into South Indian films, where she worked with actors and filmmakers including choreographer-actor Prabhu Deva and Malayalam star Mammootty. Mahhi said, “Then I did music videos, followed by South Indian films with Prabhu Deva. Then I did a film with Mammootty. From there, I was finalised for Yuva. Mani Ratnam selected me for Yuva.”