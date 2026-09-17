Bigg Boss 20's Mahhi Vij was Mani Ratnam’s choice for Yuva role played by Kareena Kapoor Khan: ‘It did not materialise’
The role eventually went to Kareena Kapoor Khan, but Mahhi says she had been in the running for it before things took an unexpected turn.
Television actor Mahhi Vij has revisited an interesting chapter from the early years of her career. The Bigg Boss 20 contestant revealed that she was once chosen by filmmaker Mani Ratnam to play Meera in his 2004 film Yuva. The role eventually went to Kareena Kapoor Khan, but Mahhi says she had been in the running for it before things took an unexpected turn.
While chatting with fellow contestant Kanika Mann, Mahhi spoke about her journey in the industry, from music videos and South Indian films to the television shows that eventually made her a familiar face. She also recalled how close she came to making her Bollywood debut with Yuva.
From music videos to South cinema
Mahhi said her career started picking up soon after she moved to Mumbai. She landed a music video for the remix of Tu Tu Hai Wahi, where she was seen in a pink outfit, and soon found herself working on several other music videos. “After that, I did a lot of music videos in my career, and all of them were hits,” she recalled.
From music videos, Mahhi moved into South Indian films, where she worked with actors and filmmakers including choreographer-actor Prabhu Deva and Malayalam star Mammootty. Mahhi said, “Then I did music videos, followed by South Indian films with Prabhu Deva. Then I did a film with Mammootty. From there, I was finalised for Yuva. Mani Ratnam selected me for Yuva.”
Mahhi was chosen for Kareena's role in Yuva
Mahhi said Mani Ratnam had selected her for the role of Meera in Yuva, which was eventually played by Kareena Kapoor. The character is Arjun Balachandran's (Vivek Oberoi) love interest in the film. However, things did not work out as planned.
Looking back, Mahhi said her equation with someone connected to the project had turned sour, which eventually led to her losing the part. “For the role that Kareena played, opposite Vivek Oberoi. But some equations with someone had gone a little sour there so it did not materialise.”
A string of films fell through
After Yuva fell through, Mahhi went back to Delhi. She said she was also in talks for two or three other films, but none of them eventually worked out, with the projects being shelved at the last minute. After a string of disappointments in films, Mahhi decided to take a different route. She added, "After that, I returned to Delhi. Two or three films were discussed, but they were cancelled at the last minute. So I said, ‘I will do television.’"
Television soon gave her the break she was looking for. Mahhi became a familiar face with roles such as Nakusha in Laagi Tujhse Lagan and Nandini in Balika Vadhu. She later ventured into reality television as well, appearing on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Khatron Ke Khiladi and Nach Baliye 5, which she won alongside Jay Bhanushali.
About Yuva
Yuva, which hit theatres in 2004, was helmed by Mani Ratnam and brought together Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan, Vivek Oberoi, Rani Mukerji, Kareena Kapoor and Esha Deol. The film, scored by A.R. Rahman, revolved around three young men from different walks of life whose paths eventually cross.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMonica Yadav
Monica Yadav is a senior entertainment journalist with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Mumbai, with nearly 11 years of experience covering Bollywood, Hollywood and Asian entertainment, including Korean, Chinese and Thai cinema, television and music. She is among the few Indian journalists in India with a dedicated focus on Korean entertainment, including K-pop and K-dramas, and has interviewed some of the industry's biggest stars while closely tracking the rise of global pop culture. Her reporting has also taken her beyond India, where she has covered travel, culture and entertainment. Alongside her work at Hindustan Times, her bylines have appeared in several international publications. Known for her in-depth interviews, feature stories and engaging storytelling, Monica enjoys exploring the human side of entertainment. From breaking news and long-form features to music coverage, explainers and on-camera conversations with artists, she is passionate about telling stories that connect with audiences across the world.Read More
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