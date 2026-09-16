Bigg Boss 20: ScoutOP threatens Arishfa Khan during fight, tells fans 'khatam kardo ise'; internet says 'kick him out'

Bigg Boss 20 contestants are leaving no stone unturned to bring drama to the show every day. In the latest episode, a heated argument broke out between actor Arishfa Khan and YouTuber Tanmay Singh aka ScoutOP. The two got into a verbal spat during a task, following which ScoutOP was seen threatening Arishfa. The incident has sparked reactions online, with several viewers demanding that Salman Khan address the matter and take ScoutOP to task during the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar. ScoutOP and Arishfa Khan get into an ugly fight in Bigg Boss 20.

Tanmay Singh aka ScoutOP threatens Arishfa Khan In a recent task, the girls in the Bigg Boss 20 house were asked to throw paint-filled sponges at the boys dressed in white to eliminate them from the captaincy race. The boys, meanwhile, could save themselves by hiding behind objects inside the white room. During the task, Arishfa Khan was seen throwing paint at ScoutOP and his friends, while the YouTuber tried to defend himself. When Arishfa attempted to throw paint at Yung DSA and Aasif Khan, ScoutOP tried to protect them by stepping in her way. During the scuffle, the YouTuber’s pillow hit Arishfa’s glasses, leaving her enraged.

Arishfa then asked the sanchalak to disqualify ScoutOP. While sanchalak Uditi Singh warned the YouTuber, the situation escalated when Arishfa threw the sponge at ScoutOP, hitting him on the face, close to his eye. The two then got into a heated verbal argument, during which Arishfa told ScoutOP that he knew nothing except gaming.

ScoutOP then appeared to take a dig at Arishfa’s profession, saying, "Reelo ke gaane bajadu trending vaale, nachoge ta-ta-thaiya nachaniya (Should I play the trending songs from Reels? You’ll dance to them, ta-ta-thaiya nachaniya)."

The argument escalated further when ScoutOP threatened Arishfa, "Agar dobara laga naa mujhe toh yahi patak ke fek dunga side mein (If you hit me again, I’ll slam you down right here and throw you aside)." Later, after coming out of the white room, he was heard saying, "India thukegi ispe (India will spit on her)." ScoutOP also appeared to send a message to his gaming and YouTube communities, saying, "Main khule aam gaming community ko bolta hoon, achhe YouTube community ko bolta hoon... khatam kar do (I openly tell the gaming community, I tell the good YouTube community… finish it)."