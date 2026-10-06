Usha Vance protects 9-week-old baby as she stumbles off helicopter: ‘only a mother can do’

Usha Vance had a scary moment while getting off a helicopter with her nine-week-old baby, Alec Neel Vance at at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on Monday, October 5. Usha Vance almost tripped while stepping off a helicopter with her baby on October 5. (AFP)

She appeared to stumble on the steps but quickly regained her balance and made sure her baby was safe. The moment has since drawn concern on social media, with some X users questioning why no one stepped in to help her.

What happened when Usha Vance got off the helicopter? According to USA Today, the second lady seemed to miss a step and almost tripped as she got off the helicopter. She smiled and calmed her baby after getting her balance back.

Usha held the handrail as she walked down the steps, with her newborn strapped to her chest. After taking two steps, she appeared to lose her balance and stumble forward. She quickly steadied herself and turned back toward the helicopter, seemingly to let her husband know that she was okay.

She was also carrying a large leather diaper bag.