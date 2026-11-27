Prateek Srivastava is a senior sports journalist having been in the profession for two decades now. He started his print career with the India Today Group and later also worked for the Asian Age. In 2009, sensing the wind of change, he switched to the digital media and joined Mobile ESPN. There, he covered the 2011 Cricket World Cup and 2010 Hockey World Cup as a venue reporter. He did plenty of voice-over work too, over there. After leaving Mobile ESPN, Prateek went on to work for Cricketnext, Gocricket and Cricbuzz. At Gocricket (Times Internet Limited), he covered the 2014 T20 World from Bangladesh. There he also received a team leadership award, given at the end of the month. Prateek has also covered the 2016 T20 World Cup in India, this time working for Sportz Interactive. He also worked for Chinese giants Alibaba over two years and led their ""Short News"" content team at UC Browser. While cricket is Prateek’s expertise, he has also done a lot of golf. In fact, he has covered India’s first two European Tour events back in the late noughties. He has also done extensive writing on football having been associated with the Indian Super League for three seasons. Finally, Prateek is a literature aficionado and swears by Philip Roth and Gabriel Garcia Marquez, and when he doesn’t joke, he is usually quiet and at work.
Memorable day for Gurnoor Brar: Makes his Test debut for India and doesn’t take long to take his maiden wicket
The fast bowler from Punjab became the 321st player to represent India in Test cricket. It was he who broke New Zealand’s opening stand.
A great day for Gurnoor Brar, by all means.
On Friday, the fast bowler from Punjab finally made his Test debut for India after receiving his Test cap from none other than Jasprit Bumrah. With that, he became the 321st player to represent the team in Test cricket.
“It takes a lot of hard work, dedication and sacrifices to get this cap. Please keep this cap with utmost respect and keep this honour really high,” Bumrah told him.
And Gurnoor didn't take long to impress. He trapped Devon Conway in front of the wickets for 31 to provide India with the breakthrough after Shubman Gill won the toss and decided to have a field at Christchurch in the second and final Test of the series.
Gurnoor received his maiden call-up earlier this year for the one-off Test against Afghanistan; however, he didn't make it to the Playing XI. He was also part of the team for two Tests against Sri Lanka in August, but again he didn't feature in any of those games.
Gurnoor had a great ODI series before the Test rubber in the Antipodean nation. He took nine wickets in three games to help the visitors to a 3-1 victory and was rightly chosen Player of the Series.
The 26-year-old made his ODI debut against Afghanistan in June, after which he featured in matches against England, West Indies and the Blackcaps. In one of his memorable red-ball performances this year, he took a 10-for for India A against hosts Sri Lanka A in a thumping win at Galle and guided his team to a 1-0 series win. Last month he played two games for Punjab in the Ranji Trophy.
Test cricket is Gurnoor's favourite format, and one hopes over time he develops into a fearsome bowler. Many believe he can be the next Bumrah. Gurnoor has a lot of things going for him. He is very tall, around 6'5'', and has genuine pace. One really hopes that he lives up to expectations.