A place in the India set-up is not something Priyansh Arya is allowing himself to get caught up with just yet. The Delhi opener would rather let his bat do the talking. And it has been doing plenty of that this season with a prolific debut Ranji Trophy campaign followed by a sensational run in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT). Priyansh Arya followed his record 181 against Tamil Nadu on Tuesday with a match-winning 51 off 26 against Railways (PTI) more

Arya followed his record-breaking 181 off 68 balls against Tamil Nadu on Tuesday—the highest T20 score by an Indian—with a match-winning 56* off 30 against Railways on Thursday, taking Delhi into the Super League stage in SMAT.

With competition for the opening spot in the senior men's T20 side becoming more intense, he missed out on the India A squad for the Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars in Doha. Arya, however, has made up for that with a prolific run in domestic cricket. He has scored 311 runs in four Ranji Trophy matches at 77.75, including a 199 against Gujarat, and leads the SMAT charts with 418 runs in seven matches at 69.67.

“I am really enjoying where I am. I'm leading the Delhi team for the first time, so there is also a sense of responsibility and a challenge,” Arya told HT.

Something seems to have clicked for the 25-year-old this season. He remains in regular touch with childhood coach Sanjay Bhardwaj, while a stint with former cricketer Yuvraj Singh last year may have added another dimension to his game. Yuvraj mentored Arya and his Punjab Kings opening partner Prabhsimran Singh, both of whom honed their skills under the supervision of the former India all-rounder.

Yuvraj has also mentored Arya’s peers and competitors for the India opening spot, Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. In fact, Sooryavanshi admitted to speaking to Yuvraj before smashing his record-breaking double century against UAE on Tuesday.

“I had met him for the first time, and I couldn't really open up immediately. He is such a big player. But when he started talking to me, I gradually opened up. Whatever I asked him, he sat down and explained it to me properly,” Arya told HT. “I remember he drove me to the ground and that car ride really broke the ice for me.”

“He made me practice, standing in front of me by himself. Whatever he added to my game benefited me. He also spoke to me about mindset. I added those things to my game and really enjoyed it. It felt like cricket was becoming a little easier for me,” he said.