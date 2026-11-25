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Deandra Dottin bowled without facing a ball: What is the WBBL's timed out rule?
The West Indies all-rounder walked in at 97 for four in the 15th over of Melbourne's innings but was late arriving at the crease.
In a bizarre incident at the ongoing Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) 2026 season, Deandra Dottin was bowled without facing a ball during Melbourne Renegades' chase of 138 against Brisbane Heat in Melbourne.
The West Indies all-rounder walked in at 97 for four in the 15th over of Melbourne's innings but was late arriving at the crease. She took 75 seconds longer than the stipulated time and, under the tournament's Time Out rule, which was modified ahead of the 2021-22 season, was forced to stand to the side of the pitch.
This meant the next delivery was treated as a free ball, and bowler Sarah Glenn hit the unguarded stumps, resulting in Dottin being bowled for a duck.
What is the timed out rule?
In 2021, Cricket Australia considered a more radical version of the timed out rule to speed up play. MCC Law 40.1.1 states: "After the fall of a wicket or the retirement of a batter, the incoming batter must, unless Time has been called, be in position to take guard or for the other batter to be ready to receive the next ball within 3 minutes of the dismissal or retirement. If this requirement is not met, the incoming batter will be out, Timed out."
Cricket Australia reduced the limit to 60 seconds in the BBL playing conditions. However, the rule was rarely enforced before the board considered a 75-second limit for batters. If a player fails to meet the deadline, as in Dottin's case, the incoming batter has to "stand to the side of the pitch (minimum of 5 metres from the line to the stumps on the legside) for the first delivery of their batting innings and allow the bowler to deliver the ball."
Dottin stood near square leg as Sarah rattled the stumps with the next delivery, leaving the batter dismissed without facing a ball.
"It was something I had never seen before in cricket," Renegades skipper Sophie Molineux said at the post-match presentation after collecting her Player of the Match award. "Hats off to Glenny to execute that. Probably if we have our time again, I think we made the call a little bit late for Dee to pad up and get out there, but good learnings for us, probably good learnings for every other team watching on. I don't think we'll see another one for ten years."
Despite the incident, the Renegades chased down the target off the final ball to script a three-wicket win.