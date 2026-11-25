Gukesh should be pleased with this result with Black. He will have the White pieces in Game 2 on Wednesday.

By the end of 38 moves, there was material equality and a draw by three-fold repetition followed. There was a touch of drama to it after Sindarov incorrectly claimed the draw on the first instance, and as a penalty, Gukesh was awarded two additional minutes on the clock. Of course, it didn’t matter since the draw was claimed shortly after.

With the Black pieces, Gukesh trotted out the Berlin and the queens were off the board by move eight. Vladimir Kramnik famously employed the Berlin in the 2000 World Chess Championship to take down Garry Kasparov.

The youngest-ever World Chess Championship match, between 20-year-olds D Gukesh and Javokhir Sindarov, saw a tense draw in the Berlin Endgame in Game 1 in Geneva on Tuesday.

“It felt like a really high-level game,” Gukesh said. “It just looked equal the whole time. As usual, some little problems to solve, but I think both of us played just a very good game.”

Sindarov, who had been looking to capitalise on his sizeable advantage on the clock, said he took a pragmatic call, weighing his chances against the risks of playing on.

Heading into Tuesday’s game, Gukesh had never beaten his challenger in a classical game. The two had earlier played each other in three classical games, two of which Sindarov won and one ended in a draw. Sindarov snatched that draw from the jaws of defeat at the 2026 Tata Steel Masters in Wijk Aan Zee.

The Uzbek, who played the Ruy Lopez, spent the early part of the game in the player’s lounge - yawning, pacing and even appearing to allow himself a power nap. Traditionally a 1.e4 player, Sindarov turned to 1.d4 in several games at the Candidates tournament earlier this year. He returned to 1.e4 in Game 1, blitzed out moves, using only six minutes for the first 13 moves.

Gukesh sat at the board, burning through his clock. He fell dangerously low on time but it had been put to good use. “I thought I was always under control, or at least not in a place where I really needed to be worried. I was happy that I managed to spend time and find a good solution.”

In 1998, Viswanathan Anand famously used the Berlin Defense to beat the chess engine Fritz 5 in a rapid match in Frankfurt. Playing Black in the opening game, Anand blunted the computer’s tactical prowess by steering the game into a dry, positional endgame.

At one point Gukesh had 23 minutes for 22 moves and was soon staring at an awfully low 16 minutes for 21 moves with 47 seconds per move. The game slowly turned into a sharp position with enough counterplay for Black. Gukesh was a pawn up and out of trouble with White the one left to navigate a sharp position and be very precise. Sindarov’s time advantage began disappearing or at least didn’t seem good enough to conjure something out of it.

The playing venue at Fondation Martin Bodmer in Cologny near Geneva seemed to offer the intimacy of a private study rather than the grandeur of a conventional World Chess Championship arena. Bookshelves line the room and the setting feels almost domestic, as though someone pulled up a couple of chairs and slapped a chessboard on the table for a game at home.

The glass enclosures used at several previous World Championship matches did more than separate the players from the audience. They lent the occasion a sense of theatre, making it feel like a spectacle. In Geneva, the setting is strikingly different. With only a handful of spectators able to watch the games in person, from the balcony above. They visibly seemed so close overhead that you’d imagine them tossing thin mints to the players below.

In the 2024 match, Gukesh lost with White in the opening game. His only win with Black came in Game 14, in a Reversed Grunfeld structure.

With Game 1 and at least a bunch of nerves out of the way, Gukesh should be in a happy place heading into Game 2.