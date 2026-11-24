Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has invited applications for Supervisory Trainee and Executive Trainee posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of BHEL at careers.bhel.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 415 posts in the organization. BHEL Recruitment 2026: Apply for 415 Supervisor Trainee and Executive Trainee posts, details here more

The registration process begins on November 25 and will end on December 28, 2026. The examination will be held on January 27, 2027. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

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Vacancy Details Engineer/Executive Trainees: 200 posts Supervisory Trainees: 215 posts Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the post can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process Supervisor Trainee: Candidates interested in joining BHEL as Supervisor Trainee shall have to undergo a two-stage selection process and necessarily be required to clear both stages in order to be considered for the merit list, which includes a computer-based test and document verification.

There shall be a minimum qualifying mark in Computer Based Examination (CBE) of 40% Marks for UR or EWS Category & 30% Marks for OBC (Non-Creamy Layer)/SC/ST Categories.

Engineer/Executive Trainees: Candidates interested in joining BHEL as Engineer/Executive Trainees must appear for a Computer-Based Examination (CBE).

There shall be a minimum qualifying mark in the Computer Based Examination (CBE) of 40% Marks for UR or EWS Category & 30% Marks for OBC (Non-Creamy Layer)/SC/ST Categories.

Application Fee Candidates belonging to UR/EWS/OBC category will have to pay ₹1072/- application fee and candidates belonging to SC/ST/PWD/Ex-Servicemen category will have to pay ₹472/-. The application fee should be paid through Debit Card/ Credit Card/ Internet Banking/ UPI.

How to Apply To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of BHEL at careers.bhel.in. Click on careers link available on the home page. Click on the post name and register yourself. Once registration is done, fill the application form. Make the payment of application fee. Click on submit. Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need. For more related details candidates can check the official website of BHEL.

Supervisor Trainee detailed notification

Executive Trainee details notification