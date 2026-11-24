Papri Chanda is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital. With over 12 years of experience as an education journalist, she has worked across multiple media platforms, building deep expertise in education policy, examinations, and higher education systems. In her current role, Papri manages the day-to-day editorial work for the education beat. She plans daily content, decides story priorities, and oversees breaking-news coverage in a fast-moving digital newsroom. She works closely with reporters to ensure stories are accurate, timely, and meet editorial standards. Papri plays a key role during major exam cycles, CBSE and state board exam results, and policy announcements. Her work focuses on covering India’s education system, including the Ministry of Education, UGC, CBSE, NEET, JEE, CUET, and important higher-education policy changes. Prior to joining Hindustan Times Digital, Papri served as Correspondent – Education at Times Now Digital, where she delivered high-volume breaking news under intense newsroom deadlines and conducted interviews with key policymakers and academic leaders. Earlier, at Dainik Jagran, she independently managed the education and careers vertical, leading coverage of competitive exams, government jobs, and admission cycles, while mentoring junior writers and streamlining editorial workflows. Papri holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from the University of Burdwan. Outside work, she enjoys travelling, reading, experimenting with new recipes, and exploring diverse cuisines.
BHEL Recruitment 2026: Apply for 415 Supervisor Trainee and Executive Trainee posts, details here
BHEL will recruit for Supervisor Trainee and Executive Trainee posts. Eligible candidates can apply for 415 posts by following the steps given here.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has invited applications for Supervisory Trainee and Executive Trainee posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of BHEL at careers.bhel.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 415 posts in the organization.
The registration process begins on November 25 and will end on December 28, 2026. The examination will be held on January 27, 2027. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.
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Vacancy Details
- Engineer/Executive Trainees: 200 posts
- Supervisory Trainees: 215 posts
Eligibility Criteria
Candidates who want to apply for the post can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.
Selection Process
Supervisor Trainee: Candidates interested in joining BHEL as Supervisor Trainee shall have to undergo a two-stage selection process and necessarily be required to clear both stages in order to be considered for the merit list, which includes a computer-based test and document verification.
There shall be a minimum qualifying mark in Computer Based Examination (CBE) of 40% Marks for UR or EWS Category & 30% Marks for OBC (Non-Creamy Layer)/SC/ST Categories.
Engineer/Executive Trainees: Candidates interested in joining BHEL as Engineer/Executive Trainees must appear for a Computer-Based Examination (CBE).
There shall be a minimum qualifying mark in the Computer Based Examination (CBE) of 40% Marks for UR or EWS Category & 30% Marks for OBC (Non-Creamy Layer)/SC/ST Categories.
Application Fee
Candidates belonging to UR/EWS/OBC category will have to pay ₹1072/- application fee and candidates belonging to SC/ST/PWD/Ex-Servicemen category will have to pay ₹472/-. The application fee should be paid through Debit Card/ Credit Card/ Internet Banking/ UPI.
How to Apply
To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.
- Visit the official website of BHEL at careers.bhel.in.
- Click on careers link available on the home page.
- Click on the post name and register yourself.
- Once registration is done, fill the application form.
- Make the payment of application fee.
- Click on submit.
- Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
For more related details candidates can check the official website of BHEL.
Supervisor Trainee detailed notification
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