Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026, LIVE Updates: Eyes on Samson, Patidar and Suryakumar as qualification race heats up
SMAT 2026 LIVE Updates: Stay on top of the action across all matches with our ball-by-ball updates and live scorecard.
- 27 Sec agoServices eye unbeaten run to Plate title
- 1 Mins agoBengal and Uttar Pradesh battle for the upper hand
- 2 Mins agoChhattisgarh and Kerala face qualification battles
- 8 Mins agoSyed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026, 24th November Schedule
SMAT 2026 LIVE Updates: The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026 continues with another action-packed day of domestic T20 cricket, with 17 matches scheduled across the Elite and Plate divisions. Delhi and Tamil Nadu will feature in one of the most exciting contests of the morning session, while Kerala take on Assam and Bengal face Uttar Pradesh. Punjab will lock horns with Saurashtra, while Karnataka and Rajasthan will meet in the afternoon. Mumbai's clash against Odisha will be among the fixtures to round off the day's action. Meanwhile, the Plate division will reach its conclusion, with Services and Meghalaya battling for the title. With the Elite group stage progressing, teams will be looking to strengthen their standings and keep their qualification hopes alive....Read More
Services eye unbeaten run to Plate title
Services enter the plater division final against Meghalaya without suffering a defeat this season. They finished the league stage with four wins and one abandoned match, accumulating 18 points. Meghalaya finished second with three victories and 14 points.
Bengal and Uttar Pradesh battle for the upper hand
The clash between Bengal and Uttar Pradesh could have significant implications for qualification from Elite Group A. Both teams have 12 points from five matches, with Bengal ahead on net run rate. Baroda and Rajasthan currently occupy the top two positions with 16 points each.
Chhattisgarh and Kerala face qualification battles
Chhattisgarh and Kerala will be looking to keep their Super League qualification hopes alive when they take on Goa and Assam, respectively. Chhattisgarh have 10 points from five matches, while Kerala have 12. Both their opponents are yet to register a win this season.
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026, 24th November Schedule
- Chhattisgarh vs Goa - 8:00 AM
- Kerala vs Assam - 8:30 AM
- Bengal vs Uttar Pradesh - 9:00 AM
- Delhi vs Tamil Nadu - 9:00 AM
- Chandigarh vs Mizoram - 11:00 AM
- Punjab vs Saurashtra - 11:00 AM
- Maharashtra vs Tripura - 11:00 AM
- Hyderabad vs Gujarat - 11:00 AM
- Services vs Meghalaya (Plate Final) - 11:00 AM
- Uttarakhand vs Vidarbha - 12:30 PM
- Madhya Pradesh vs Himachal Pradesh - 12:45 PM
- Karnataka vs Rajasthan - 1:30 PM
- Jammu & Kashmir vs Railways - 1:30 PM
- Jharkhand vs Baroda - 4:30 PM
- Bihar vs Haryana - 4:30 PM
- Andhra vs Puducherry - 4:30 PM
- Odisha vs Mumbai - 4:30 PM
All timings are IST.