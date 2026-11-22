Ramayana hit theatres ahead of Diwali and has been drawing audiences to cinemas ever since. The film released16.25 on November 5, earlier this month. The mythological epic has enjoyed a strong run at the box office, although collections have started to slow down in recent days. Now in its third week, the film has reached day 18, with its latest numbers showing how it is holding up after the festive rush. Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana has surpassed ₹920 crore mark in 19 days in theatres. more

Ramayana box office collection According to trade tracker Sacnilk, by day 18, Ramayana collected ₹35.60 crore net in India across 16,270 shows. The Hindi version contributed ₹26.25 crore from 13,850 shows, while the Malayalam version collected ₹3.40 crore from 869 shows, and the Kannada version earned ₹2.50 crore from 449 shows. Tamil collections stood at ₹2.40 crore across 645 shows, with the Telugu version adding ₹1.05 from 457 shows. The film's net collection stands at ₹942.75 crore.

Advance bookings for Ramayana began on Dussehra, 15 days ahead of its theatrical release. By the time the film arrived in cinemas, it had already sold tickets worth ₹200 crore worldwide. It opened with ₹64.85 crore in India, giving it the fourth-biggest opening in Bollywood history. The film continued its strong run over the next two days, collecting ₹107 crore net on Monday and ₹94 crore net on Tuesday, setting new records for the highest single-day collections in Indian cinema. By the end of its first week, Ramayana had crossed the ₹500-crore mark.