During the session, Anupam emphasised the importance of practising the craft of acting and cited Deepika's experience as an example. He said, "Deepika Padukone was our student in the second batch. She was a well-known model. Farah decided to cast her in the film with Shah Rukh Khan. It was a 3-month course. Because Deepika was a model and came from a very educated background, she was very prim and proper. She would do everything properly. She used to pick up the cup of tea with that style. Sometimes, there was no believability."

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone made her debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Farah Khan's Om Shanti Om . However, before entering the film industry, she attended a three-month course at Anupam Kher 's acting school, Actor Prepares, in Mumbai. During a round-table conversation at the International Film Festival of India in Goa, Anupam recalled Deepika's days as an acting student and shared an exercise that left her frustrated and almost in tears.

Anupam recalled asking Deepika to play a maid who had to simply sweep the floor during one of his classes. He said she performed the task with charm. He then asked his domestic help to do the same, noting that she swept the floor with complete conviction. He added, "I told Deepika that we would be doing this exercise till I believe you are actually doing it. She was frustrated initially, and almost had tears in her eyes. But, she did it and she thanked me. You have to do it. You have to constantly practice, and yet be street smart to get work."

Before entering the film industry, Deepika worked as a model and made her acting debut in the Kannada film Aishwarya in 2006. In 2007, she got her big breakthrough when Farah Khan launched her in Bollywood with Om Shanti Om. Her portrayal of Shantipriya and Sandy earned her widespread recognition and established her as one of Bollywood's most promising newcomers.

She went on to feature in films such as Bachna Ae Haseeno, Love Aaj Kal and Housefull before delivering a career-defining performance in Imtiaz Ali's Cocktail (2012).