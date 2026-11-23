Shah is accompanied by a 35-member delegation that includes foreign minister Shishir Khanal, finance minister Swarnim Wagle, senior advisers to the prime minister and business representatives. The Nepal-India Business Forum will be held during the visit, where Shah is expected to seek more investment from India.

What's on the cards for Modi-Shah meet?

According to people familiar with the matter, Shah’s visit comes at an opportune time, as there is considerable synergy between the national priorities of India and Nepal in economic growth, social development, infrastructure expansion, adoption of technology, and addressing challenges such as natural disasters and climate change.

The discussions between Modi and Shah will provide political direction for charting the future of bilateral ties over the coming years, they said.

While India has proposed a joint vision for the long-term development of bilateral ties, Nepal has sought a $2-billion economic package, including $1 billion in grants, and aid for the reconstruction of areas devastated by the Bhote Koshi flash floods in August.

Nepal has also asked for the Kathmandu-Mahendranagar air corridor to be made two-way. International flights are currently permitted only to leave Nepal via this route.