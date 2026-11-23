Nepal PM India visit LIVE: Balen Shah to meet Modi; flag off Ayodhya-Janakpur train today
Nepal PM India visit LIVE updates: As per officials, the two leaders will meet for a set of bilateral talks and the virtually flag off the Saryu-Kamala Express connecting Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh to Janakpur in Nepal.
Nepal PM India visit LIVE updates: Nepal's Prime Minister Balendra Shah is all set to meet his Indian counterpart, PM Narendra Modi, on Monday. The Nepalese PM's visit to India also marks his first foreign bilateral trip since assuming office in 2025. As per officials, the two leaders will meet for a set of bilateral talks and then virtually flag off the Saryu-Kamala Express connecting Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh to Janakpur in Nepal....Read More
Shah is accompanied by a 35-member delegation that includes foreign minister Shishir Khanal, finance minister Swarnim Wagle, senior advisers to the prime minister and business representatives. The Nepal-India Business Forum will be held during the visit, where Shah is expected to seek more investment from India.
What's on the cards for Modi-Shah meet?
According to people familiar with the matter, Shah’s visit comes at an opportune time, as there is considerable synergy between the national priorities of India and Nepal in economic growth, social development, infrastructure expansion, adoption of technology, and addressing challenges such as natural disasters and climate change.
The discussions between Modi and Shah will provide political direction for charting the future of bilateral ties over the coming years, they said.
While India has proposed a joint vision for the long-term development of bilateral ties, Nepal has sought a $2-billion economic package, including $1 billion in grants, and aid for the reconstruction of areas devastated by the Bhote Koshi flash floods in August.
Nepal has also asked for the Kathmandu-Mahendranagar air corridor to be made two-way. International flights are currently permitted only to leave Nepal via this route.
Nepal PM India visit LIVE: Balen Shah to meet Modi today
Nepal PM India visit LIVE: While Modi and Shah have interacted over the phone and exchanged social messages, their first in-person meeting on Monday will set the stage for a much-needed reset in the relationship following the Gen Z uprising in 2025, which unseated KP Sharma Oli’s government and brought the rapper-turned-politician and a younger generation of leaders from the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) to power.
The two prime ministers will virtually inaugurate India-backed connectivity and energy initiatives that have been completed and lay foundation stones for new projects, people familiar with the matter said. Several “forward-looking” agreements and understandings in different areas will also be concluded, they said.
Nepal PM India visit LIVE: Nepal PM begins India visit
Nepal PM India visit LIVE: Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah on Sunday began his first visit to India, during which the two sides are looking to reset the overall relationship and conclude agreements to deepen cooperation in areas such as energy, connectivity, railways, infrastructure, technology, human resource development and climate change.