Bisleri said in a statement on Monday that its packaged drinking water is “safe for consumption” and that “ensuring water safety remains a priority” for the company. The statement came a day after the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) said it had approved prosecution against Bisleri International after testing a sample of its packaged drinking water and declaring it "unsafe". FILE PHOTO: Bisleri packaged drinking water bottles are stacked inside a shop for sale in Kolkata, India, March 12, 2026. REUTERS/Sahiba Chawdhary/File Photo (REUTERS) more

The sample was collected from Bisleri's premises and failed to meet the prescribed limits for bromate, a chemical that can form during certain disinfection processes, the FSSAI said. Bisleri challenged the initial finding, but a second laboratory also declared the sample unsafe after detecting polynuclear aromatic hydrocarbons, or PAHs, the regulator added.

Bisleri responds to FSSAI’s findings In its statement, the firm said, “Drinking water safety is a priority for Bisleri. We maintain stringent quality controls of over 90 tests across our 10-step manufacturing process and will continue to cooperate with FSSAI to address the matter through the appropriate regulatory process.”

“A trusted brand for years, Bisleri remains safe for consumption,” the statement further said.

Responding to reports about the FSSAI notice over samples found to be “unsafe”, Bisleri said the issue relates to a batch manufactured at its Goa plant in September 2025, around 14 months ago.

The company said a sample collected from the facility last year contained 12 micrograms of bromate per litre, against the permitted limit of 10 micrograms per litre. However, it claimed that further independent tests arranged by the company found the chemical within the prescribed limit.

“The referral laboratory separately flagged polynuclear aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs) in the sample. The difference between the two results raised questions that Bisleri believed warranted clarification,” the company said.

Bisleri said it then sent the same sample for independent testing at a laboratory approved by the FSSAI. The test found that bromate levels were within the permitted limit, it added.

The company said, “We submitted the independent test results to FSSAI’s Western Regional Office with a formal letter dated 2 February 2026. We received no further communication from FSSAI after that submission and understood the matter to be closed. To date, Bisleri has received no notice by email or in hard copy and has been unable to locate the reported notice on FSSAI’s website.”

FSSAI flags ‘unsafe packaged drinking water’ In a post on social media, the FSSAI said it had sanctioned prosecution against Bisleri International Pvt Ltd over "unsafe packaged drinking water". A regulatory sample of "Packaged Drinking Water (other than Mineral Water)" was collected from the company's premises and sent for testing.

"The sample was found non-compliant with the prescribed bromate limits and declared unsafe under the FSS Act, 2006," the regulator said.

After Bisleri challenged the finding, the sample was sent to a referral food laboratory. It was also declared "unsafe" after polynuclear aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs) were detected, the FSSAI said.

The laboratory findings established violations under the law relating to unsafe food. The regulator said it had therefore approved the launch of prosecution against Bisleri International Pvt Ltd under the FSS Act, 2006.

The FSSAI has increased enforcement action against food business operators and e-commerce companies during the current calendar year.