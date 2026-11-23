IND vs NZ, 1st Test Day 5 Live Updates: Bumrah holds key as India needs 8 wickets to win and reignite WTC final hopes
IND vs NZ, 1st Test, Day 5: Stay on top of all the action with our Ball-by-Ball commentary and Live Scorecard.
IND vs NZ, 1st Test Day 5 Live Updates: India need 8 wickets on day five to beat New Zealand in the first Test at Wellington. The Kiwis will resume their second innings on 119/2 with Devon Conway (59) and Rachin Ravindra (27) at the crease. They are still trailing the visitors by 233 runs. ...Read More
India are desperate to win the game because a draw will not be good for their World Test Championship (WTC) final chances. Once again, all eyes will be on Jasprit Bumrah, who has taken five wickets in the game so far. However, it won’t be an easy task for him and other Indian bowlers in light of the placid nature of the Basin Reserve pitch.
Hello and welcome
Good morning, Indian fans. Or perhaps good night to those who haven't slept yet. Welcome to Day 5 of the first Test between India and New Zealand. Whether you've dragged yourself out of bed or stayed up all night, here's hoping the final day's cricket makes the sacrifice worthwhile. India need eight wickets to seal the deal, while New Zealand have one long day of survival ahead. Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra have offered resistance, but can they hold out. This is Shaunak Ghosh, bringing you all the action from the final day in Wellington.