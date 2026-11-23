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All eyes on Jasprit Bumrah.

IND vs NZ, 1st Test Day 5 Live Updates: India need 8 wickets on day five to beat New Zealand in the first Test at Wellington. The Kiwis will resume their second innings on 119/2 with Devon Conway (59) and Rachin Ravindra (27) at the crease. They are still trailing the visitors by 233 runs. India are desperate to win the game because a draw will not be good for their World Test Championship (WTC) final chances. Once again, all eyes will be on Jasprit Bumrah, who has taken five wickets in the game so far. However, it won’t be an easy task for him and other Indian bowlers in light of the placid nature of the Basin Reserve pitch. ...Read More

India are desperate to win the game because a draw will not be good for their World Test Championship (WTC) final chances. Once again, all eyes will be on Jasprit Bumrah, who has taken five wickets in the game so far. However, it won’t be an easy task for him and other Indian bowlers in light of the placid nature of the Basin Reserve pitch.