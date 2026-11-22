“During our protest at Jantar Mantar, we had no idea that people in Goa were also taking to the streets to express solidarity with us,” Dipke said.

Speaking at the campaign launch at Panjim Convention Centre, Dipke said the party was unaware that people in Goa had taken to the streets in solidarity with its protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. Co-convenor Saurav Das, CJP leader Ashutosh Ranka were also present at the convention centre.

CJP has taken its 'Kya Bolti Public' campaign to Goa. (CJP/X)

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has taken its 'Kya Bolti Public' campaign to Goa, with founder Abhijeet Dipke expressing surprise at the support CJP received from people in the state.

‘Challa Kitem, Goa?’ CJP also urged the locals to share their concerns, questions and aspirations as part of the campaign. “We are here to listen to you. Your concerns, your questions, your aspirations and your vision for Goa,” CJP posted on X.

Campaign not restricted to any particular subject, says Goa-based CJP leader According to news agency PTI, Goa-based leader Afreen Shaikh said the initiative would provide a platform for people to raise local concerns and help the youth identify issues requiring intervention.

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"Everyone, irrespective of party ideologies, can attend the program to be held at Panaji Convention Centre on Sunday. It will not be restricted to any particular subject, as Goa faces several issues concerning land, public safety, transportation, labour rights and education, among others," Shaikh said.

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The outfit earlier engaged with the youth in Kerala as part of its ‘Jantar Mantar at Kochi’ protest meeting called on November 7.

The stir came days after Dipke was granted conditional bail following a detention and subsequent arrest on his way to Connaught Place in October. One of the primary conditions of his bail bond was to ensure there is no breach of peace on his end for a period of one year.

Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were also released after a seven-day judicial custody in connection with the breach of Jantar Mantar, a denotified protest site.