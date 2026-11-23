India moved closer to victory on a featherbed of a pitch in Wellington after taking three wickets in the first two sessions on the final day against New Zealand. New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell makes a call during day five. (AFP) more

Washington Sundar and Prasidh Krishna struck in the morning session to leave the hosts in a spot of bother. Meanwhile, Anshul Kamboj joined the action in the second session, dismissing Tom Blundell, owing to a fantastic review by skipper Shubman Gill.

India could have had Daryl Mitchell back in the hut, but the visitors weren't able to capitalise on three chances. First Akash Deep missed a sure-shot run-out chance. Prasidh then got the inside edge but there was no fielder at forward short leg. And finally, Devdutt Padikkal couldn't grab hold on to half-chance.

New Zealand’s chances of winning were all but shut heading into Day 5, and hence, the equation was simple: bat out the entire day.

Overnight batters Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra made little effort to keep the scoreboard moving, with their primary objective being to defend their wickets. It was only a matter of time before India found a breakthrough, and Sundar finally provided the opening wicket of the day.