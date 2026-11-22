New Delhi: Delhi wicketkeeper Tejasvi Dahiya’s six-hitting prowess in the Delhi Premier League played a key role in Kolkata Knight Riders buying him for Rs.3 crore in the auction ahead of the 2026 IPL. On Sunday in Indore, the 24-year-old showed off that skill, nine sixes and six fours featuring in a stunning 36-ball 95 that helped beat Haryana by 43 runs in the T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite Group B game. Tejasvi Dahiya in KKR colours earlier this year. (IPL)

Opener Priyansh Arya’s 62 and useful knocks by Yash Dhull (26) and Nitish Rana (37) had set it up before Dahiya waded into the Haryana bowlers, taking Delhi to a robust 232/6 before he was dismissed off the final ball of the innings.

Young fast bowler Mayank Yadav (2/29) and leg-break bowler Suyash Sharma (3/31) combined to undermine Haryana’s chase, restricting them to 189/8 with no batter crossing 33. Delhi’s third win in five games places them second in the group table with 12 points, behind Saurashtra (16 points), with two games left.

Railways pacer Jamshed Alam made some fast track T20 debut, capturing four wickets off consecutive deliveries, in a spell of 5/38, a sensational performance that derailed Saurashtra by 29 runs in Elite Group B in Indore.

The 23-year-old from Uttar Pradesh ran through the Saurashtra batting in the fourth over, and added a fifth wicket in his next over, thus claiming five wickets in nine deliveries. Records show only Indonesia’s Gede Priandana and Finland’s Mahesh Tambe have taken a men’s T20 five-for in fewer balls. Pacers Abhimanyu Mithun (Karnataka) and Darshan Nalkande (Vidarbha) are the others to have taken four-in-four in SMAT.

Railways, having scored 182/5, restricted Saurashtra to 153/8, Harvansh Pangalia’s unbeaten 80 (61b, 10x4, 3x6) going in vain.

Uttar Pradesh’s enviable pace attack, led by Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal and Shivam Mavi helped defend 181/7, built on Aryan Juyal’s 55-ball 83 (10x4, 2x6), as they beat Jharkhand by 29 runs in Elite Group A at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium.

Jharkhand opener Utkarsh Singh (58) set the tone for the chase and when Md Kounain Quraishi (52) was dismissed, they needed 30 runs in 15 balls. But Bhuvi and Dayal took a wicket each to cap a brilliant bowling show by an attack that included Kuldeep Yadav (0-37) as well.

Mumbai opener Angkrish Raghuvanshi struck an unbeaten 84 (63b, 8x4, 3x6) in a nine-wicket defeat of Chhattisgarh in their Elite Group D tie at the Eden Gardens. Chhattisgarh were bowled out for 159 in 18.2 overs with Tushar Deshpande (2/29) and Shivam Dube (3/21) doing most of the damage. In reply, Raghuvanshi, Hardik Tamore (42) and Musheer Khan (29*) helped reach 162/1 in 18.5 overs as the group toppers registered their fourth win in five games in style.

In Group A, skipper Abhimanyu Easwaran’s 78 wasn’t enough as Baroda restricted them to 172/6 and then eased to 173/6 in 18.3 overs for a four-wicket victory at the Wankhede Stadium. Shashwat Rawat (51) and Jitesh Sharma (54) led the chase after Krunal Pandya’s 2/33 as Baroda were on top of the group following their fourth win.

Jammu and Kashmir upstaged Punjab by five wickets, snatching victory off the penultimate ball in the Group B tie in Indore. Vihaan Malhotra (85*) helped Punjab post 195/3 while J&K were steered home by Qamran Iqbal (53) and Abdul Samad (64*).

In Mohali, Madhya Pradesh (208/5) scored a five-run win over Maharashtra, who were restricted to 203/6. With seven to get off the last two balls, their victory hopes were dashed by two run outs.