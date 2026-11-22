Pant's innings was studded with six sixes, and he leapfrogged New Zealand's Brendon McCullum (107) in the list of most maximums in Tests.

The wicketkeeper-batter scored an entertaining 128 in the first innings as India declared after posting 720/9 at the Basin Reserve on Sunday, taking a lead of 352.

Rishabh Pant , who smashed his 9th Test century in Wellington on Sunday, said he had the goal of hitting a lot of sixes as a kid, but his priority has now shifted to staying consistent and performing well for the team.

Pant is now second with 108, only behind England's Ben Stokes, who hit 138.

Also Read: Rishabh Pant becomes first Asian wicketkeeper to score century in all SENA countries “As a kid, I definitely used to have those goals for sure, hitting a lot of 6s, but right now in my career I'm not thinking about that anymore. I just want to be more consistent and just make an impact wherever I play the game,” Pant told the broadcaster after stumps on Day 4.

Pant also became the first Asian wicketkeeper to have Test centuries in all SENA countries (South Africa, England, New Zealand, Australia).

Out of his 9 Test tons, seven have come in SENA nations. The left-hander got to the milestone by hitting a six off the bowling of Glenn Phillips in the 147th over.

“New Zealand was one place where I was eyeing that hundred for sure. And I made sure that on a wicket like this where you have to grind and everyone is batting well, I just wanted to stay there as long as possible and just make my impact,” said Pant.

“Whenever I'm trying to get a 100, I try to get it by six, but because of that I've also missed a lot of 100s. I was very patient about it, but when the mid-off came up, I was like, this is the right opportunity; I might take it,” he added.

State of play New Zealand ended Day 4 at 119/2 in their second innings, still trailing by 233 runs. Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna got the two wickets, dismissing skipper Tom Latham (0) and Henry Nicholls (31).

India posted 720/9 declared owing to valuable contributions by KL Rahul (136), Pant (128), Shubman Gill (98), Yashasvi Jaiswal (85), Devdutt Padikkal (80) and Dhruv Jurel (78).

Once India got the wickets of Latham and Nicholls, there was a lot of chirping in the middle, led by none other than Pant.

“The wicket is good to bat on, but at the same time you have to enjoy that grind being on the field. Being on the ground, the one thing we enjoy as a team is keeping on talking about something, enjoying a little bit of the moment and having fun and putting our best effort on the field every day,” said Pant.