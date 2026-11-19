Apec Summit LIVE: Trump, Xi and Putin in focus as leaders prepare for trilateral talks; Iran, Ukraine wars on agenda
Apec Summit LIVE: Trump arrived in China's Shenzhen on Wednesday where he was personally given a red-carpet welcome by Xi at the airport, breaking China's long-held diplomatic protocol.
- 10 Sec agoApec Summit LIVE: Trump says he wouldn’t make deals with Putin without Ukraine
- 3 Mins agoXi breaks protocol, receives Trump at airport
- 4 Mins agoAbout Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) summit
- 11 Mins agoApec Summit LIVE: Trump says Jensen Huang referred to 'just briefly' in his talk with Xi
- 14 Mins agoWhat's expected in the Trump, XI, Putin meeting
- 18 Mins agoWhich leaders will be present in Apec summit
- 34 Mins agoTrump, Xi and Putin in focus as leaders prepare for trilateral talks; Iran, Ukraine wars on agenda
Apec Summit LIVE: US President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin are set to hold a trilateral meeting on Thursday on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) summit in Shenzhen. Trump arrived in China's Shenzhen on Wednesday where he was personally given a red-carpet welcome by Xi at the airport, breaking China's long-held diplomatic protocol....Read More
All eyes on Apec
After world leaders gathered to attend the 23rd ASEAN-India Summit in the Philippines, the focus is now on the Apec summit hosted by Beijing, where leaders are expected to discuss the wider economic fallout of the ongoing US-Iran conflict and territorial disputes in the South China Sea.
Putin, Trump, Canada's Mark Carney, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, Papua New Guinea's Prime Minister James Marape, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr and Japan's Sanae Takaichi are among the leaders to be present in the summit.
Trump-Putin-Xi meeting
The trilateral meeting is expected to take place on Thursday on the sidelines of the Apec leaders' summit in the southern Chinese city. China said the three leaders will hold "in-depth exchanges on safeguarding world peace and promoting strategic stability in major-power relations".
Trump later said he would take up denuclearisation and the conflicts in Iran and Ukraine at the meeting. US-China relations are also in focus, with both sides falling short on commitments to an extended trade truce. Rare earth supplies, AI and tariffs are also expected to be on the agenda.
The meeting is expected to be closely watched by several leaders. The Ukraine war is expected to be at the centre of discussions during the trilateral meeting between Putin, Trump and Xi.
About Apec
Founded in 1989, the Apec has primarily served as an informal platform to promote free trade, growth and multilateralism by reducing trade and investment barriers. It accounts for roughly 62% of the global GDP and roughly half of global trade.
The Apec has 21 members - Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Peru, the Philippines, Russia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, the United States and Vietnam. The US, China and Russia are its largest members.
Apec Summit LIVE: Trump says he wouldn’t make deals with Putin without Ukraine
Apec Summit LIVE: US President Donald Trump is set to meet Chinese Presidnt Xi Jinping an Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday on the sidelines of Apec Summit.
However, Trump said he would not reach any agreements with Vladimir Putin without Ukraine's input.
“I wouldn’t do that,” Trump said in a Fox News interview from Shenzhen, where he is attending the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.
Apec Summit LIVE: Xi breaks protocol, receives Trump at airport
Apec Summit LIVE: US President Donald Trump arrived in China's Shenzhen on Wednesday where he was personally given a red-carpet welcome by Xi at the airport, breaking China's long-held diplomatic protocol.
Apec Summit LIVE: About Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) summit
Apec Summit LIVE: Founded in 1989, the Apec has primarily served as an informal platform to promote free trade, growth and multilateralism by reducing trade and investment barriers. It accounts for roughly 62% of the global GDP and roughly half of global trade.
The Apec has 21 members - Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Peru, the Philippines, Russia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, the United States and Vietnam. The US, China and Russia are its largest members.
Apec Summit LIVE: Trump says Jensen Huang referred to 'just briefly' in his talk with Xi
Apec Summit LIVE: US President Donald Trump said he spoke to Chinese President Xi Jinping about artificial intelligence but reference to former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang only came up "briefly" in the discussion.
"We did not discuss it. I might have referred to it just briefly because it's such a tragedy. It's a tragedy. He's such a brilliant man," Trump said in an interview to Fox News that was broadcast during the network's "The Ingraham Angle" show.
Apec Summit LIVE: What to expect from the Trump, Xi and Putin meeting
Apec Summit LIVE: The trilateral meeting between US President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to take place on Thursday on the sidelines of the APEC leaders’ summit in the southern Chinese city. China said the three leaders would hold “in-depth exchanges on safeguarding world peace and promoting strategic stability in major-power relations”.
Trump later said he would raise denuclearisation and the conflicts in Iran and Ukraine during the meeting. US-China relations are also expected to feature prominently, with both sides falling short of commitments to extend their trade truce. Rare earth supplies, artificial intelligence and tariffs are also likely to be on the agenda.
The meeting is expected to be closely watched by several leaders. The Ukraine war is expected to be at the centre of discussions during the trilateral meeting between Putin, Trump and Xi.
Apec Summit LIVE: Which leaders will be present in Apec summit
Apec Summit LIVE: After world leaders gathered to attend the 23rd ASEAN-India Summit in the Philippines, the focus is now on the Apec summit hosted by Beijing, where leaders are expected to discuss the wider economic fallout of the ongoing US-Iran conflict and territorial disputes in the South China Sea.
Putin, Trump, Canada's Mark Carney, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, Papua New Guinea's Prime Minister James Marape, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr and Japan's Sanae Takaichi are among the leaders to be present in the summit.
Apec Summit LIVE: Trump, Xi and Putin in focus as leaders prepare for trilateral talks; Iran, Ukraine wars on agenda
Apec Summit LIVE: US President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin are set to hold a trilateral meeting on Thursday on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) summit in Shenzhen.
Trump arrived in China's Shenzhen on Wednesday where he was personally given a red-carpet welcome by Xi at the airport, breaking China's long-held diplomatic protocol.