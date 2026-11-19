All eyes on Apec

After world leaders gathered to attend the 23rd ASEAN-India Summit in the Philippines, the focus is now on the Apec summit hosted by Beijing, where leaders are expected to discuss the wider economic fallout of the ongoing US-Iran conflict and territorial disputes in the South China Sea.

Putin, Trump, Canada's Mark Carney, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, Papua New Guinea's Prime Minister James Marape, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr and Japan's Sanae Takaichi are among the leaders to be present in the summit.

Trump-Putin-Xi meeting

The trilateral meeting is expected to take place on Thursday on the sidelines of the Apec leaders' summit in the southern Chinese city. China said the three leaders will hold "in-depth exchanges on safeguarding world peace and promoting strategic stability in major-power relations".

Trump later said he would take up denuclearisation and the conflicts in Iran and Ukraine at the meeting. US-China relations are also in focus, with both sides falling short on ​commitments to an extended trade truce. Rare ​earth supplies, AI and tariffs are also expected to be on the agenda.

The meeting is expected to be closely watched by several leaders. The Ukraine war is expected to be at the centre of discussions during the trilateral meeting between Putin, Trump and Xi.

About Apec

Founded in 1989, the Apec has primarily served as an informal platform to promote free trade, growth and multilateralism by reducing trade and investment barriers. It accounts for roughly 62% of the global GDP and roughly half of global trade.

The Apec has 21 members - Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Peru, the Philippines, ​Russia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, the United States and Vietnam. The US, China and Russia are its largest members.