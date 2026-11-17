Ramayana box office collection day 13: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash's epic crosses ₹820 crore despite second-week slowdown
Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, the first part of the two-film adaptation of Valmiki's epic has found an audience across languages.
Ramayana continues to bring audiences to theatres, even as the film enters its second week. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film was released on November 5 and has maintained a strong run at the box office. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, the first part of the two-film adaptation of Valmiki's epic has found an audience across languages. The film has witnessed a bit of a drop but it is now inching towards ₹850 crore milestone in India.
Ramayana box office update
According to trade tracker Sacnilk, on its 13th day in theatres, the film added another ₹28.70 crore to its India net collection, taking the total to ₹821.30 crore. The film recorded collections across 22,526 shows on Tuesday. The Hindi version contributed the largest share, earning ₹21 crore.
The Hindi version is doing most of the heavy lifting for Ramayana at the box office. It contributed nearly 80% of the day's total collection and continues to account for the largest number of screenings. However, even then, the second Wednesday saw around 10.3% dip from previous day's collection.
What is Ramayana about?
Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana tells the story of Lord Rama (Ranbir Kapoor) and Sita (Sai Pallavi), whose lives change during their 14-year exile in the forest. The story takes a turn when Ravana (Yash), the powerful king of Lanka, abducts Sita. What follows is the battle between good and evil, forming the central conflict of the epic. The film also stars Ravie Dubey, Addinath Kothare, Indira Krishnan, Rakul Preet Singh, Arun Govil, Vivek Oberoi, Sheeba Chaddha, Lara Dutta among others. Prime Focus Studios is producing the project alongside DNEG, the eight-time Academy Award-winning production and visual effects studio, and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations.
On Kaun Banega Crorepati, Ranbir had talked about playin the lead role and said, “When this role was offered to me, I knew that this isn't just a role, it is a big responsibility. My first instinct was fear, that if I am qualified enough to play this role? Whether I will be able to do this role? The faith of crores of people is linked to Lord Shri Ram. But very soon this fear turned into gratitude.”
Previously, Hindustan Times has reported learnt that once the film's theatrical window ends, viewers in India will be able to watch the filmn on JioHotstar through a dedicated on-demand purchase option. The partnership is aimed at reaching audiences who may not have access to the film in cinemas, while offering the best possible viewing quality supported by their devices.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMonica Yadav
Monica Yadav is a senior entertainment journalist with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Mumbai, with nearly 11 years of experience covering Bollywood, Hollywood and Asian entertainment, including Korean, Chinese and Thai cinema, television and music. She is among the few Indian journalists in India with a dedicated focus on Korean entertainment, including K-pop and K-dramas, and has interviewed some of the industry's biggest stars while closely tracking the rise of global pop culture. Her reporting has also taken her beyond India, where she has covered travel, culture and entertainment. Alongside her work at Hindustan Times, her bylines have appeared in several international publications. Known for her in-depth interviews, feature stories and engaging storytelling, Monica enjoys exploring the human side of entertainment. From breaking news and long-form features to music coverage, explainers and on-camera conversations with artists, she is passionate about telling stories that connect with audiences across the world.Read More
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