Nineteen years ago, Chennai bet $1.5 million on Dhoni, the freshly crowned T20 World Cup-winning captain. It became one of the greatest investments in cricket. Across 17 seasons, Dhoni led CSK in 244 matches, winning 145 of them. Chennai reached the playoffs in 12 of those seasons, more than any team in IPL, and all under Dhoni's captaincy.

On Tuesday, three hours from the deadline for IPL franchises to release and retain players ahead of the December 16 players auction in Goa, CSK announced that Dhoni would not be retained as a player, ending his 19-year IPL career. However, CSK's five-time title-winning skipper will remain in the dressing room as the team mentor.

For years, MS Dhoni ’s signature was the finishing of the innings. He took the chase deep, let the pressure build and invariably settled it in the last over. The move was tough, but so astute was his calculations that he made it look routine. His exit from the Chennai Super Kings playing staff followed the same script. It took four seasons, and two captaincy handovers, for the picture to become clear.

In 10 of those seasons, CSK reached the final, winning the title in 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021 and 2023.

The run began with a near miss in the first season in 2008 when CSK suffered an agonising last-ball defeat to Rajasthan Royals. Two years later, Chennai beat Mumbai Indians in the final to clinch their maiden title, and then became the first team to retain the crown, beating Royal Challengers Bangalore at home in the 2011 final.

CSK reached three more finals in the next four seasons, but failed to convert them into a victory.

Perhaps the most defining chapter came after the darkest one. In July 2015, CSK were suspended for two years over their owners’ involvement in the 2013 spot-fixing and betting case. When the team returned in 2018, critics had their doubts. Intense local protests over the Cauvery water-sharing dispute had forced CSK to move home games to Pune. But CSK were back to being the champion side they were, beating Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final with Shane Watson’s unbeaten hundred settling it.

There were heartbreaks and setbacks as well. After another near-miss in the 2019 final, falling short by one run against MI, they missed the playoffs for the first time in 2020. Next year, they beat Kolkata Knight Riders in the final to lift their fourth title.

The first handover Dhoni first tried to step aside from captaincy in 2022, and the experienced Ravindra Jadeja was named his successor. But the run lasted just eight games. Chennai lost six of them, and plunged to the bottom of the table.

Dhoni took back the captaincy mid-season, and though CSK never recovered from the blow, the lesson was clear to him: the captaincy could not simply be passed to the team’s most experienced cricketer.

Dhoni remained captain in 2023 too, guiding CSK to their fifth and last IPL title. But at the end of the campaign came a standout moment. In the rain-hit final in Ahmedabad played over two days, Jadeja redeemed himself by hitting a six and four off the last two balls to seal victory. Dhoni, then 41, lifted Jadeja in celebration.

The second handover It was during the 2023 season that Dhoni and then head coach Stephen Fleming decided to make Ruturaj Gaikwad captain in 2024. The mentoring had begun. The official handover happened on March 21, 2024, on the eve of the season.

Yet, the results did not follow. CSK finished fifth in 2024.

In 2025, Dhoni returned as captain in an interim role after an elbow injury ruled out Gaikwad five matches into the season. At 43, he took charge, but CSK ended last for the first time. Last season, Dhoni did not play a match, and in the first IPL season without their ‘Thala’, CSK finished eighth. Gaikwad’s record as captain reads 33 matches and 14 wins.

With CSK having missed the playoffs for three years in a row, the rebuild truly starts, with Dhoni overseeing it from beyond the boundary.

The new structure Gaikwad stays the captain. Former India fast bowler Zaheer Khan has been brought in as head coach after Fleming left following IPL 2026. Dhoni reportedly had his hand in the move. And Dhoni will sit with his former teammate as team mentor.

The owners made his standing clear. “There is no CSK without MS Dhoni,” N Srinivasan said. Rupa Gurunath added that he “will continue to be a part of the CSK family as a mentor.”