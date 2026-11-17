Finishing up: Dhoni is finally done as a CSK player
It took four seasons, and two captaincy handovers, before the picture of MS Dhoni ending his IPL playing career became clear
For years, MS Dhoni’s signature was the finishing of the innings. He took the chase deep, let the pressure build and invariably settled it in the last over. The move was tough, but so astute was his calculations that he made it look routine. His exit from the Chennai Super Kings playing staff followed the same script. It took four seasons, and two captaincy handovers, for the picture to become clear.
On Tuesday, three hours from the deadline for IPL franchises to release and retain players ahead of the December 16 players auction in Goa, CSK announced that Dhoni would not be retained as a player, ending his 19-year IPL career. However, CSK's five-time title-winning skipper will remain in the dressing room as the team mentor.
The Dhoni years
Nineteen years ago, Chennai bet $1.5 million on Dhoni, the freshly crowned T20 World Cup-winning captain. It became one of the greatest investments in cricket. Across 17 seasons, Dhoni led CSK in 244 matches, winning 145 of them. Chennai reached the playoffs in 12 of those seasons, more than any team in IPL, and all under Dhoni's captaincy.
Deep Dive
In 10 of those seasons, CSK reached the final, winning the title in 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021 and 2023.
The run began with a near miss in the first season in 2008 when CSK suffered an agonising last-ball defeat to Rajasthan Royals. Two years later, Chennai beat Mumbai Indians in the final to clinch their maiden title, and then became the first team to retain the crown, beating Royal Challengers Bangalore at home in the 2011 final.
CSK reached three more finals in the next four seasons, but failed to convert them into a victory.
Perhaps the most defining chapter came after the darkest one. In July 2015, CSK were suspended for two years over their owners’ involvement in the 2013 spot-fixing and betting case. When the team returned in 2018, critics had their doubts. Intense local protests over the Cauvery water-sharing dispute had forced CSK to move home games to Pune. But CSK were back to being the champion side they were, beating Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final with Shane Watson’s unbeaten hundred settling it.
There were heartbreaks and setbacks as well. After another near-miss in the 2019 final, falling short by one run against MI, they missed the playoffs for the first time in 2020. Next year, they beat Kolkata Knight Riders in the final to lift their fourth title.
The first handover
Dhoni first tried to step aside from captaincy in 2022, and the experienced Ravindra Jadeja was named his successor. But the run lasted just eight games. Chennai lost six of them, and plunged to the bottom of the table.
Dhoni took back the captaincy mid-season, and though CSK never recovered from the blow, the lesson was clear to him: the captaincy could not simply be passed to the team’s most experienced cricketer.
Dhoni remained captain in 2023 too, guiding CSK to their fifth and last IPL title. But at the end of the campaign came a standout moment. In the rain-hit final in Ahmedabad played over two days, Jadeja redeemed himself by hitting a six and four off the last two balls to seal victory. Dhoni, then 41, lifted Jadeja in celebration.
The second handover
It was during the 2023 season that Dhoni and then head coach Stephen Fleming decided to make Ruturaj Gaikwad captain in 2024. The mentoring had begun. The official handover happened on March 21, 2024, on the eve of the season.
Yet, the results did not follow. CSK finished fifth in 2024.
In 2025, Dhoni returned as captain in an interim role after an elbow injury ruled out Gaikwad five matches into the season. At 43, he took charge, but CSK ended last for the first time. Last season, Dhoni did not play a match, and in the first IPL season without their ‘Thala’, CSK finished eighth. Gaikwad’s record as captain reads 33 matches and 14 wins.
With CSK having missed the playoffs for three years in a row, the rebuild truly starts, with Dhoni overseeing it from beyond the boundary.
The new structure
Gaikwad stays the captain. Former India fast bowler Zaheer Khan has been brought in as head coach after Fleming left following IPL 2026. Dhoni reportedly had his hand in the move. And Dhoni will sit with his former teammate as team mentor.
The owners made his standing clear. “There is no CSK without MS Dhoni,” N Srinivasan said. Rupa Gurunath added that he “will continue to be a part of the CSK family as a mentor.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAratrick Mondal
Aratrick Mondal is a senior sports journalist based in New Delhi. In his eight years as a sports writer, Aratrick has worked at leading media organisations, including The Times of India, Times Now, Zee, India TV and currently works at a senior position at Hindustan Times Digital. He writes on cricket, football, pickleball and tennis, among other sports. He has extensively covered India's evolving cricket landscape, the country's new-found love for private leagues such as Indian Pickleball League (IPBL), Ultimate Kho Kho League (UKK), Rugby Premier League (RPL) and several tennis leagues. He has closely covered emerging sports such as pickleball. His coverage of major franchise events lends an atmospheric flavor to his ground reports. His recent story on how SA20 (the domestic cricket league of South Africa) had opened up its grounds to create a carnival-like fan experience garnered major international attention, including appreciation from major cricketers. Tennis holds a special place in his heart. Aratrick has built a strong niche in analytical tennis stories—ranging from Grand Slam narratives and player profiles to tactical breakdowns and ranking trends. His long-form features often decode grand slams, career highs and lows of tennis greats and the upward trajectory of emerging stars. He also closely follows India's tennis landscape, having covered the Davis Cup, Bengaluru Open and Tata Open, among others. His reporting is backed by strong data capabilities, with hands-on experience using tools like Python, Tableau, and Excel to produce visually rich, insight-led stories. This data-first approach enhances accuracy, transparency, and trust. In leadership roles, he has managed editorial shifts, overseen homepage strategy, optimised SEO workflows, and mentored peers to deliver consistent, high-traffic journalism. He recently won the HT DigiStar award for the third quarter of financial year 2025-26. Aratrick is trusted for his balanced reportage, sound sourcing, and ability to translate complex sporting events into engaging narratives that speak to a wide audience. He believes sports is for everyone, not just for the enthusiasts and has a unique ability to bring people together - just like the sumptuous meals you'll often find him cooking on a weekend evening.Read More