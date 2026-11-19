'I'm not MAGA': Elon Musk says he feels 'pretty foolish' about spending on Republicans in midterms
Elon Musk says he is not MAGA, regrets spending $445 million on Republican campaigns and reflects on the 2026 midterm results.
Elon Musk has said he is not part of the MAGA movement and regrets spending so much money backing Republican candidates in the 2026 midterm elections. Speaking at The New York Times DealBook Summit on November 18, the Tesla CEO admitted that his political spending had not delivered the results he wanted.
Musk also made clear that he would have spent less if he could make the decision again. His comments came after Democrats won control of both chambers of Congress, despite the large amount of money he put behind Republican campaigns.
Musk explains what he means by not being MAGA
During the interview, Musk was asked about his political position despite his past support for President Donald Trump and his work with the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).
“I'm not sure what MAGA means, but if that means sort of blind adherence to a set of policies by the Republican Party, then I certainly don't have that,” Musk said, according to The New York Times. He also repeated that he was “not MAGA.”
His latest comments differ from his remarks at a Trump campaign rally in 2024, where he wore a black MAGA hat and called himself “Dark MAGA.”
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Musk says he would have spent less on elections
Musk also spoke about the amount he put into the midterm campaigns. He said he had hoped to help Republicans keep a 51-seat majority in the Senate, but that plan did not work out.
“I feel pretty foolish about having spent so much money and not seeing much for it,” he said. “If I could rewind the clock, I would have spent less money.”
According to Reuters, Musk spent $445 million on federal races during the 2026 election cycle. Of the 37 Republican House candidates he backed, only three won, while 33 lost.
Musk also acknowledged that money alone could not decide the outcome of an election. “It certainly shows that American elections are not just about money,” he said at the summit.
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Musk says he supports a balance of power
Musk also discussed the change in control of Congress after the midterms. He said he supported having a balance of power rather than allowing one party to control the White House, Senate and House of Representatives.
He also spoke positively about Texas' newly elected Democratic governor, Gina Hinojosa, saying he expected her to be moderate and that he believed things would be fine in the state.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSehjal Gupta
Sehjal Gupta is a Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times and is part of the US Desk. She covers a wide range of stories from the United States, including politics, sports, entertainment, breaking news, and major global developments. She enjoys working across different beats because every story brings a fresh perspective and an opportunity to explore something different. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sehjal was part of The Times of India, where she headed the International Sports and US Streamers team. She reported on international sports, athlete stories, streamer news, and major developments from around the world. The role gave her the opportunity to work on a diverse range of stories while leading coverage across two evolving news categories. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) and believes the experience taught her the importance of staying organised, managing priorities, and adapting to new challenges. Over the years, she has reported on a variety of topics and enjoys taking on stories that keep her curious and encourage her to look beyond the obvious. Expertise: International news, International/US sports, and streamer coverage. Interests: Global affairs, geopolitics, politics, and entertainment. Outside work, Sehjal loves travelling, watching movies, and exploring new places to eat. She enjoys discovering new cultures and believes that some of the best stories and experiences come from stepping outside her comfort zone and exploring unfamiliar places.Read More